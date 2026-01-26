Surf Coast Classic course changed as Otways fire puts parts of original route under prepare to evacuate warnings

News
By published

Wednesday's women's and Thursday's men's 1.Pro race now both scheduled to start and finish in Torquay, no changes 'at this point' to either Saturday's women's or Sunday's men's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

TORQUAY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 25: A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 2nd Surf Coast Classic 2024, Men&#039;s Elite a 155km one day race from Lorne to Torquay on January 25, 2024 in Torquay, Australia. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
The Surf Coast Classic in 2024 as it works its way some of the now removed heavily treed areas of the course (Image credit: Getty Images)

As riders were filtering into Victoria, after the flight from South Australia's Tour Down Under, the news was released that the expected course for the 1.Pro women's and men's Surf Coast Classic one-day races on Wednesday and Thursday would not be what was originally anticipated given a number of areas in the original course are now under warnings due to a bushfire burning in the Otways.

The original start line of the one-day race, Lorne, is – at the time of writing – faced with a Watch and Act warning while parts of the men's course, which includes Barwon Heads and Forrest, were on Monday afternoon being warned to evacuate immediately.

"I would like to thank the CFA, Police, local authorities and our event partners for their close cooperation and timely advice in making this decision. These changes allow us to continue delivering high-quality racing while managing the conditions in a safe and controlled way.”

The forecast for Geelong, near Torquay and also where the weekend Women's WorldTour and WorldTour races are starting and finishing on the weekend, is on Tuesday forecast by the Bureau of Meteorology to reach 45°C, stretching beyond the normal summer peaks in the region. The fire danger, too, is at an Extreme level on Tuesday, one below the top rating of catastrophic.

The temperature, however is expected to drop dramatically on Wednesday, with the maximum forecast at 20°C lower as it falls to 25°C. The maximum temperatures are then expected to remain in the 20's through the rest of the week, even dropping as low as 24°C on Saturday and 22°C on Sunday.

TOPICS
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.