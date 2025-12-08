Tour of Norway 2026 cancelled after 'surprising cuts' from government

News
By published

'We will do everything we can to ensure that this is a temporary setback, not the end' says race general manager

STAVANGER, NORWAY - JUNE 01: Mie Bjorndal Ottestad of Norway and Team Uno-X Mobility celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 14th Tour of Norway 2025, Stage 4 a 130km stage from Stavanger to Stavanger on June 01, 2025 in Stavanger, Norway. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Nowegian national champion Mie Bjørndal Ottestad won the inaugural edition of the women's race in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2026 Tour of Norway has been cancelled due to "surprising cuts" from the government, race organiser Fjords Cycling confirmed in a press release on Monday.

As one of just two major races in Norway, it comes at an unfortunate time ahead of the first season with a Norwegian men's WorldTour team – Uno-X Mobility – after they secured promotion.

The first women's edition this past June was won by Norwegian rider and national champion Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Uno-X Mobility) in Stavanger, which has played host to several final stages at the race over the years.

"To our 150–200 volunteers, and everyone who contributes to the Tour of Norway every year: Thank you so much for making the race possible. We are sorry that we cannot welcome you back in 2026.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.