Tour of Norway 2026 cancelled after 'surprising cuts' from government

Nowegian national champion Mie Bjørndal Ottestad won the inaugural edition of the women's race in 2025

The 2026 Tour of Norway has been cancelled due to "surprising cuts" from the government, race organiser Fjords Cycling confirmed in a press release on Monday.

As one of just two major races in Norway, it comes at an unfortunate time ahead of the first season with a Norwegian men's WorldTour team – Uno-X Mobility – after they secured promotion.

Set to run in its typical four-day 2.Pro men's race format, the Tour of Norway had announced exciting news two months ago today with the women's race stepping up from a 2.1 event to a 2.Pro race in line with the men, and was set to add an extra stage, but these plans have now been abandoned.

The race had been organised as a joint venture, with state backing providing much of the capital required for the Tour of Norway and a combination of volunteers from cycling clubs and others from the private sector making the event possible.

The race was at risk pending the passage of the Norwegian Labour Party government's most recent budget, which it secured at the end of last week. The withdrawal of state funding came as a surprise to the race, however, and without it, cancellation was the only option.

"The Tour of Norway is canceled for 2026. This is the consequence after the government received a majority for the state budget, where the state is withdrawing from the joint venture," read the press release.

"After the government's surprising cuts, there is no financial basis to continue working on next year's event," added race general manager Roy Hegreberg in a press release.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The board of Fjords Cycling, which is behind the Tour of Norway, has therefore decided to stop work on the event. Fjords Cycling is 100% owned by volunteer cycling clubs, and does not have capital or sufficient lifting capacity on its own.

"I respect that the parliamentary majority prioritizes as they do, but I would have liked to have seen contact in advance. This came like a bolt from the blue, and there has been little willingness to dialogue with us."

The race has changed several times over the years, but has consistently attracted top riders from Norway and internationally, with former winners including Edvald Boasson Hagen and Alexander Kristoff, but also Remco Evenepoel and, most recently, Matthew Brennan.

The first women's edition this past June was won by Norwegian rider and national champion Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Uno-X Mobility) in Stavanger, which has played host to several final stages at the race over the years.

Former pro rider Hegreberg was adamant that this wouldn't be the end of the race entirely, thanking those who had been involved throughout its history after the unfortunate cancellation.

"A decade-long partnership between the public sector, business and volunteering is now disappearing without warning. With it, the positive impact the race has had on both cycling and local communities is also disappearing," he added.

"To our 150–200 volunteers, and everyone who contributes to the Tour of Norway every year: Thank you so much for making the race possible. We are sorry that we cannot welcome you back in 2026.

"We will do everything we can to ensure that this is a temporary setback, not the end of the Tour of Norway."