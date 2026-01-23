New Zealand neo-pro takes 'unbelievable' first WorldTour podium in intense Tour Down Under finale – and he wasn't even meant to be their sprinter

Lewis Bower steps up at the last minute to sprint for third for Groupama-FDJ United

NAIRNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 23: Sam Welsford of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers (R) celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of (L-R) Aaron Gate of New Zealand and XDS Astana Team and Lewis Bower of New Zealand and Team Groupama - FDJ United during the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Stage 3 a 140.8km stage from Henley Beach to Nairne / #UCIWT / on January 23, 2026 in Nairne, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
Bower (centre) lunges for third on the line (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite being only a matter of weeks into his first full year in the WorldTour, 21-year-old Lewis Bower (Groupama-FDJ United) took his first WorldTour podium on Friday as he sprinted to third on stage 3 of the Tour Down Under.

Bower, who has risen through the ranks with the Groupama development squad, was promoted to the WorldTour team last June, riding his first WorldTour event at the Tour of Guangxi, and at the Tour Down Under was not set to be the French team's designated sprinter.

"It’s just unbelievable," Bower said. "After putting in so much hard work and sacrificing so much time away from my family and friends, it’s really nice to see that all the efforts I’ve made to reach the WorldTour are paying off. So to get a podium is super special and an emotional result for me."

"We’re really happy for him," Groupama DS Jussi Veikkanen said. "Lewis is young, almost racing at home, and his family was here today. These are rare opportunities for a New Zealand rider to be able to perform in front of loved ones. This great result will also give him a lot of confidence in his form, because it wasn’t an easy stage."

"He wasn’t feeling great yesterday and wasn’t very confident for today," Veikkanen said. "We’d planned to go with Tom, but he had a mechanical issue at the worst possible moment, so we told Lewis he could sprint."

"Once I got the green light, I tried to stay near Ineos and Sam Welsford," he said. "I came past him on the climb with three kilometres to go because we were going really fast, then I tried to keep a good position the whole time, surfing around the lead-out trains. With about 500 metres to go, Welsford came back up with his team and I managed to get onto his wheel. I launched at 200 meters to try to come around, but I didn’t quite have the speed, so I came back into the slipstream and hung on for third place!"

