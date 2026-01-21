Marius Mayrhofer suffers multiple fractures in Tour Down Under crash, whilst brain scan all clear for Max van der Meulen

Former Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race winner Mayrhofer will return to Europe after crashing on Wednesday

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 20: Marius Mayrhofer of Germany and Tudor Pro Cycling Team competes during the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026 - Prologue a 3.6km individual time trial stage from Adelaide to Adelaide / #UCIWT / on January 20, 2026 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
Mayrhofer during Tuesday's prologue (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first road stage of the men's Tour Down Under on Wednesday also saw the first crashes and abandons, with Marius Mayrhofer (Tudor Pro Cycling) and Max van der Meulen (Bahrain Victorious) both hitting the deck in a small but nasty accident.

Both were taken away in an ambulance after the crash with 40km to go. Initially, Van der Meulen looked to have come off worse, with the 22-year-old having his jersey cut off him at the road side with blood covering the right side of his face.

