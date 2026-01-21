Marius Mayrhofer suffers multiple fractures in Tour Down Under crash, whilst brain scan all clear for Max van der Meulen
Former Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race winner Mayrhofer will return to Europe after crashing on Wednesday
The first road stage of the men's Tour Down Under on Wednesday also saw the first crashes and abandons, with Marius Mayrhofer (Tudor Pro Cycling) and Max van der Meulen (Bahrain Victorious) both hitting the deck in a small but nasty accident.
Both were taken away in an ambulance after the crash with 40km to go. Initially, Van der Meulen looked to have come off worse, with the 22-year-old having his jersey cut off him at the road side with blood covering the right side of his face.
However, post-race checks confirmed that he had had considerable superficial injuries, but had luckily avoided anything more major.
"Following his crash earlier today, Max underwent precautionary checks, including a brain scan, which showed no bleeding. No fractures were found," his Bahrain Victorious team updated on social media.
"He sustained multiple abrasions and contusions but is otherwise well and expected to make a full recovery."
Mayrhofer was not as fortunate, though, coming away with a list of injuries that will derail the start of his season.
"Medical examinations confirmed fractures to his right collarbone, shoulder blade, and ribs. Fortunately, surgery is not required," his team shared.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"Marius will return to Europe in the coming days, where he will begin his rehabilitation program, starting with physiotherapy."
Tudor Pro Cycling are the only ProTeam to have made the trip over to the Tour Down Under, and former Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race winner Mayrhofer was expected to be one of their leaders during this Australian block.
However, the 25-year-old will now have to refocus and recover.
"Obviously not the start I wished for in 2026 but I keep my head up and look positive to the future," Mayrhofer posted to his Instagram story, taking a photo from his hospital bed. "It's January and the season is still long."
A post shared by @lucascyclingblog
A photo posted by on
Cyclingnews is on the ground for the season-opening 2026 Tour Down Under, and a subscription gives you unlimited access to our unrivalled coverage. From breaking news and analysis to exclusive interviews and tech, we've got you covered as the new season gets underway in Australia. Find out more.
Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.