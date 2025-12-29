'I believed I could turn it into a battle' - two punctures on same rock ends Wout van Aert's clash with Mathieu van der Poel at Azencross

Belgian left disappointed after initially matching World Champion and eternal rival

Belgian Wout van Aert pictured in action during the men&#039;s elite race of the Azencross, the fifth stage in the DVV Trofee (out of eight), Monday 29 December 2025, in Loenhout. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Wout van Aert had to chase at the X2O Trofee Azencross in Loenhout after two punctures (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just when it looked like there would be a cyclo-cross battle royale between Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel, a rock sparked a puncture for the Belgian, ending his hopes of defeating his eternal rival at X2O Trofee Loenhout-Azencross.

A second puncture, incredibly on the same rock, meant that van Aert finished a despondent tenth, at 1:26, as van der Poel took his sixth win of the winter.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

