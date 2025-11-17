Canyon's founder and CEO reveals the secret to long-term WorldTour partnerships

Features
By published

A lot has changed since Roman Arnold left Canyon five years ago, but he returns to find the same three WorldTour sponsorships – Canyon-SRAM, Alpecin-Deceuninck, and Movistar – as when he left. What's the secret to long-term success in the pro peloton?

Canyon founder Roman Arnold
(Image credit: Canyon)

In 2020, the CEO of Canyon Bicycles, Roman Arnold, left the brand he and his brother built in their parents' garage as teenagers in the 1980s.

A diagnosis of prostate cancer forced his hand, but following a recovery and an 8,000-mile year on the bike, the German felt the time was right to return.

But the one thing – well, three – that hasn't changed is the brand's WorldTour representation. Alpecin-Deceuninck (now including the women's outfit, Fenix-Deceuninck), Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto and Movistar were then, and remain still, sponsored by the German direct-to-consumer brand.

This year is a particularly busy one, with Lotto-Soudal and Intermarché-Wanty merging, forcing Cube out, which recently announced it is replacing Enve at TotalEnergies.

All the while, Canyon's sponsorships – which Arnold is quick to correct and call 'partnerships' – seem steadfast.

Canyon founder Roman Arnold

Arnold also spoke on stage at Rouleur Live alongside Zwift CEO, Eric Min (Image credit: Canyon)

I say 'originally,' though, because when later asked about how sponsorship agreements come to be, he delved deeper into the motivations behind why he, and the brand he leads, partners with these teams.

"Like every relationship in life, it's 'do we care about the same values?' If we don't care about the same values, we don't want to be in a team. We've had requests from world-class teams in the past, but we are thinking, 'maybe we're not aligned on the same values.'"

These values, which he briefly suggests include a commitment to women’s cycling and the pursuit of race bike perfection, allow Canyon to make better products for "the most important person in the Canyon business," and after my initial puzzlement, he reassures me it is not Arnold himself, but the customer.

"It's not about money. Like everything in life, I think a good relationship works out if you are aligned in the values, what you want to achieve, and how you handle it. Part of the values for me, is if you work together… this is racing, sometimes it doesn't work out… so you have to go through bad times.

"You cannot do this forever, but everybody wants to be with you in the good times. Sometimes, the riders don't have a good ride, or they crash, and so on."

Arnold reiterates that he doesn’t see Canyon as a sponsor of any of its teams, but as he earlier corrected, a partner.

“We think [ourselves to be] an essential part of the success of the team.”

But to clarify, this isn't a novel approach nor one exclusive to Canyon, even if the German brand has a handful of strong examples of sustainable brand-team relationships.

Long-term relationships are the goal for all sponsors, be they bike brands, as in the case here, Trek’s relationship with (and part ownership of) Lidl-Trek, Specialized's connection to Soudal-QuickStep and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, or Pinarello's tie to Ineos, or even in the case of non-endemics, such as Movistar, Cofidis and QuickStep, who have their own respective long-term commitments to cycling teams.

With sticking-plaster solutions come anxiety and rash decisions, and with mergers and the folding of teams come job losses.

Long-term vision and commitment provide a strong foundation for any team, rather than a constant pursuit of immediate, quick-win successes. It allows long-term building, vision, and ultimately contributes to the success and security of our sport.

TOPICS
Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 


On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.