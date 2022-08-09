Zoe Bäckstedt signs with EF Education-TIBCO-SVB after trainee debut

Zoe Bäckstedt has signed with EF Education-TIBCO-SVB after just her first race with the American WorldTour team and will combine road racing with cyclo-cross during the winter and into 2023 as she steps up the senior ranks.

Bäckstedt will turn 18 on September 24 and joined EF Education-TIBCO-SVB as a trainee for the final months of the 2022 season. She was part of the team that won the opening team time trial stage of the CIC-Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées and helped Krista Doebel-Hickok secure the overall victory.

She is the current junior world champion in both road and cyclo-cross, and comes from a family steeped in bike racing.

“My dad [Magnus Bäckstedt] won Paris-Roubaix so for as long as I can remember, he’s ridden a bike. My mum [Megan Hughes] was the British national champion in the road race and has a track bronze medal in the sprint as a junior. My sister has Worlds medals and now rides in the WorldTour. Cycling is in my blood,” she said when EF Education-TIBCO-SVB announced her signing for 2023.

Bäckstedt will join US cyclo-cross champion Clara Honsinger in racing a dual road and cyclo-cross campaign for the team.

