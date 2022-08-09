Zoe Bäckstedt signs with EF Education-TIBCO-SVB after trainee debut
By Stephen Farrand published
Junior world champion agrees 2023 cyclo-cross and road race contract
Zoe Bäckstedt has signed with EF Education-TIBCO-SVB after just her first race with the American WorldTour team and will combine road racing with cyclo-cross during the winter and into 2023 as she steps up the senior ranks.
Bäckstedt will turn 18 on September 24 and joined EF Education-TIBCO-SVB as a trainee for the final months of the 2022 season. She was part of the team that won the opening team time trial stage of the CIC-Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées and helped Krista Doebel-Hickok secure the overall victory.
She is the current junior world champion in both road and cyclo-cross, and comes from a family steeped in bike racing.
“My dad [Magnus Bäckstedt] won Paris-Roubaix so for as long as I can remember, he’s ridden a bike. My mum [Megan Hughes] was the British national champion in the road race and has a track bronze medal in the sprint as a junior. My sister has Worlds medals and now rides in the WorldTour. Cycling is in my blood,” she said when EF Education-TIBCO-SVB announced her signing for 2023.
Bäckstedt will join US cyclo-cross champion Clara Honsinger in racing a dual road and cyclo-cross campaign for the team.
More to come.
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.