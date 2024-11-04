Zoe Bäckstedt carries road racing form into cyclocross season with an eye on Worlds

Zoe Bäckstedt
Zoe Bäckstedt (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM) will carry her strong end-of-season road racing form into the new cyclocross season with an eye on defending her under-23 title at the UCI Cyclocross World Championships scheduled in Liévin, France on February 2.

Bäckstedt and her team announced that her cyclocross season would begin at X2O Trophee - Lokeren Rapencross on November 10, and include a condensed line-up of races from November to February with multiple double weekends that also feature events on the UCI Cyclocross World Cup.

