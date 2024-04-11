YT launches more affordable Szepter gravel bike

YT has expanded its Szepter gravel bike range with the addition of a new Core 2 model, joining the Core 3 and 4 in the Szepter lineup. The new model slips into the range at €2,499 / $3,499; Eight hundred euros less than the middle Core 3 model, but still looks to provide a solid spec list.

YT Szepter Core 2 spec Price: €2,499 / $3,499 / £2,499.

Sizes: S-XXL

Colour: Black Magic

Groupset: Shimano GRX/SLX mix

Fork: Suntour GVX 32 (40mm)

Wheelset: DT Swiss G1800 (700)

Weight: 10.9kg

The Szepter is the mountain bike brand YT's gravel bike. We tested the Szepter Core 4 model when it launched and got on so well with the more affordable Core 3 model that we gave it the 'most fun' award in the Cyclingnews Awards gravel bike group test last year.

The Core 2 shares the same carbon fibre frame as the Core 3 and 4 models, complete with small integrated rear fender and multiple frame mount points. Like its stablemates, the Core 2 also features a 69.3-degree head angle and 74.3-degree seat tube angle. The brand says these numbers help provide stability on high-speed descents whilst creating an efficient position for climbing. The frame also features an ASTM 3 classification which means it's ready to tackle a range of rough off-road riding.

(Image credit: YT)

The Szepter is built around a suspension fork and the Core 2 features a Suntour GVX 32 model with 40mm of travel, rebound adjustment and lockout. The Core 3 and 4 models feature RockShox Rudy and Rudy Ultimate forks respectively.

A Shimano GRX RX610 mechanical groupset is fitted, paired with a 10-51 Shimano SLX mountain bike cassette. Wheels are from DT Swiss in the form of the G1800 wheelset and wrapped in WTB Resolute 42mm tyres and a max clearance for up to 45mm rubber. Easton rounds out the spec with an EA50 bar and 70mm stem. Finally, topping things off is an SDG Bel-Air 3.0 saddle.

(Image credit: YT)