YT launches more affordable Szepter gravel bike
The Szepter Core 2 is cheaper but still looks to provide a solid spec list
YT has expanded its Szepter gravel bike range with the addition of a new Core 2 model, joining the Core 3 and 4 in the Szepter lineup. The new model slips into the range at €2,499 / $3,499; Eight hundred euros less than the middle Core 3 model, but still looks to provide a solid spec list.
Price: €2,499 / $3,499 / £2,499.
Sizes: S-XXL
Colour: Black Magic
Groupset: Shimano GRX/SLX mix
Fork: Suntour GVX 32 (40mm)
Wheelset: DT Swiss G1800 (700)
Weight: 10.9kg
The Szepter is the mountain bike brand YT's gravel bike. We tested the Szepter Core 4 model when it launched and got on so well with the more affordable Core 3 model that we gave it the 'most fun' award in the Cyclingnews Awards gravel bike group test last year.
The Core 2 shares the same carbon fibre frame as the Core 3 and 4 models, complete with small integrated rear fender and multiple frame mount points. Like its stablemates, the Core 2 also features a 69.3-degree head angle and 74.3-degree seat tube angle. The brand says these numbers help provide stability on high-speed descents whilst creating an efficient position for climbing. The frame also features an ASTM 3 classification which means it's ready to tackle a range of rough off-road riding.
The Szepter is built around a suspension fork and the Core 2 features a Suntour GVX 32 model with 40mm of travel, rebound adjustment and lockout. The Core 3 and 4 models feature RockShox Rudy and Rudy Ultimate forks respectively.
A Shimano GRX RX610 mechanical groupset is fitted, paired with a 10-51 Shimano SLX mountain bike cassette. Wheels are from DT Swiss in the form of the G1800 wheelset and wrapped in WTB Resolute 42mm tyres and a max clearance for up to 45mm rubber. Easton rounds out the spec with an EA50 bar and 70mm stem. Finally, topping things off is an SDG Bel-Air 3.0 saddle.
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.