YT launches more affordable Szepter gravel bike

By Tom Wieckowski
published

The Szepter Core 2 is cheaper but still looks to provide a solid spec list

Szepter Core 2
(Image credit: YT)

YT has expanded its Szepter gravel bike range with the addition of a new Core 2 model, joining the Core 3 and 4 in the Szepter lineup. The new model slips into the range at €2,499 / $3,499; Eight hundred euros less than the middle Core 3 model, but still looks to provide a solid spec list. 

YT Szepter Core 2 spec

Price: €2,499 / $3,499 / £2,499.
Sizes: S-XXL
Colour: Black Magic
Groupset: Shimano GRX/SLX mix
Fork: Suntour GVX 32 (40mm)
Wheelset: DT Swiss G1800 (700)
Weight: 10.9kg

