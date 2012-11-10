Young Australians sign with Christina Watches-Onfone
Kerby and Lovelock-Fay move to Danish team
Team Christina Watches-Onfone has signed two young Australians, both junior World track champions. Jordan Kerby and Mitchell Lovelock-Fay have signed with the Danish Continental team for the 2013 season.
Kerby and Lovelock-Fay, both 20, won the 2010 junior team pursuit World title and Kerby won the points title that same year.
Both rode for Team Jayco-AIS in 2011, and were Elite 2 riders this year. Kerby won the time trial at the Tour of Thailand and finished tenth overall in the recent Tour of Hainan. Lovelock-Faye won the overall title at the Tour of Thailand by winning the third stage.
“We had the pleasure of competing against them when we raced in China this autumn, and they struck us as a couple of incredibly strong riders,” team captain Michael Rasmussen told Ekstrabladet.dk.
“They both have immense talent, and they are still unpolished. They can be even better when they lose a few kilograms. Moreover, it is only now that they are about to find out that they really are good.”
Kerby told the Danish website: “I'm really looking forward to getting started. I am very happy to get the chance to come to Europe to run for such a strong team."
“It is a team with very experienced riders like Rasmussen and Stefan Schumacher, so Mitch and I can learn a lot.”
