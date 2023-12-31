'You will be missed' - Remembering Melissa Dennis née Hoskins

The tragic news of the death of Olympian and former World Champion Melissa Dennis (née Hoskins) on New Year’s Eve quickly travelled around the world, sparking an outpouring of grief and sadness.

Many reports in Europe showed photographs of Hoskins and Rohan Dennis together with their young children or even from their wedding day. Dennis recently posted a family photo on Instagram before the holidays, writing, "Merry Christmas from our family to yours."

The arrest and formal charges against Dennis in connection to the incident meant his name led most of the reports, but many people wanted to remember Hoskins.

Her former team, now called Jayco AlUla, wrote, "We are devastated to learn of the passing of former GreenEDGE Cycling rider Melissa Dennis nee Hoskins. Our thoughts are with her family and friends and the whole cycling community at this deeply saddening time. She will never be forgotten. RIP Mel."

“Melissa Hoskins was a beautiful woman and a belter of a cyclist. We must remember *her*,” wrote @hollycamefrom on the social media.

“A champion on the cycling stage and an adoring mother of two, this was Melissa Dennis (née Hoskins) and in the prime of her life,” 9 New television said, with a collage of social media images and video of Hoskins opening their report on the incident in Adelaide.

World Champion Melissa Dennis (née Hoskins) (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to multiple local and national media reports in Australia, Hoskins was allegedly hit by a driver in the Adelaide suburb of Medindie on the evening of December 30. She died from her injuries in the hospital the following morning. Dennis was reportedly charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care and endangering life. He has been released on bail and is due to appear in court on March 13.

The CPA Women’s riders' association was one of many to post on social media.

“Shocked by the news of #MelissaHoskins' death, we send our thoughts to those who love her, starting with her children, and were lucky enough to ride with her during an all too short life. We will miss you, Melissa.”

Emma Bianchi remembered Hoskins' achievements during her professional racing career.

“Junior World Champion and World Champion in the Team Pursuit. Several podiums in the Team Time Trial Road World Championships. Olympian. Cyclist, mother, daughter. You will be missed.”

Vox Women Cycling expressed its condolences across social media.

"Melissa Dennis née Hoskins, our friend and a champion bike rider. An Olympian and Team Pursuit World Champion, she also took several medals at various Track World Championship events, as well as on the road. You will be missed by us all."

Jumbo-Visma released a statement of condolences, “It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Melissa Dennis Hoskins. We would like to convey our condolences to her family, friends and acquaintances. We wish them all the strength in this great loss.” ⁠

Melissa Dennis (née Hoskins) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hoskins was born on February 24, 1991, in Kalamunda, WA.

She competed in the Team Pursuit for Australia at two Olympics, winning gold in the same event at the 2015 World Championships. 7 News remembered her as “part of the history-making quartet that broke the world record.”

She won five medals at the track World Championships and finished on the podium three times in the team time trial at the road World Championships.

Hoskins became a professional in 2012, riding on the road until 2015 with the Orica-AIS team, along with a successful track career. She won the Tour of Chongming Island in 2012 and took a number of prestigious placings in European races. She won the mountains classification at the Women's Tour in 2015.

Hoskins was involved in a high-speed crash on the track at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. She was not seriously injured but soon ended her career.

She married Dennis in 2018, and they lived together in Europe and Australia as they raised their young children.

Everyone at Cyclingnews would also like to extend their deepest condolences to Melissa Dennis née Hoskins' family and friends.

Melissa Dennis (née Hoskins) (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

We are devastated to learn of the passing of former GreenEDGE Cycling rider Melissa Dennis nee Hoskins. Our thoughts are with her family and friends and the whole cycling community at this deeply saddening time. She will never be forgotten. RIP Mel.📸 @Nikkij51 pic.twitter.com/8gkvl1yh4DDecember 31, 2023 See more