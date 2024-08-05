'You have to think on your own' - Paris Olympics shows value of ditching race radio, will pro cycling follow suit?

UCI's push to ban radios has been met with fierce resistance from pro teams but women's medalists enjoyed radio-free racing

The Paris Olympics served up two thrilling road races, in particular the women's event where the winning move came inside 4km to go. The open, dynamic racing comes partly due to the small team sizes but mostly because there are no race radios so riders have to figure out what to do on their own.

The radio debate is due to fire up again as the UCI introduces another test of race radio restrictions, first at the Vuelta a Burgos beginning on Monday and during three stages of the Tour de Pologne (12-18 August).

