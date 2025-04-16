Drawing a line in the gravel - Will anti-drafting rules create structure or friction in Life Time Grand Prix competitions?

Lauren De Crescenzo shares thoughts on enforcement and punishment for new regulations to make races 'more fair'

The elite women's field, no men in sight, on one of the sandy climbs at 2025 Sea Otter Classic Gravel (Image credit: Life Time / Dan Hughes)
Last year, I was part of a group of elite women who had a series of video conference calls with the Life Time Grand Prix organizers to discuss improving fairness for the elite women during competitions. We kicked around ideas like increased staggered start times and, yes, anti-drafting rules. The idea was to reduce the interference from the men’s fields (both elite and amateur) and create something closer to an actual women's race. 

Life Time held off implementing anti-drafting rules last year in order to better define regulations and address implementation, as it would be a giant lift across multiple events, courses, and rider categories. But they did increase the start time gaps: at last year’s Unbound Gravel 200, the elite women started 15 minutes after the elite men, and 20 minutes before the amateurs. That may not sound like much, but it was a solid tweak, which delivered the first-ever women’s sprint finish at Unbound 200 among nine elite riders at the race.

Lauren De Crescenzo

Lauren De Crescenzo is an accomplished gravel racer, having gained fame as the 2021 Unbound Gravel 200 champion and racking up wins at won The MidSouth (three times), The Rad Dirt Fest and podiums last year at Crusher in the Tushar and Big Sugar Gravel. In 2016, she suffered a nearly fatal, severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) in a professional road race. While the bike almost took her live, she says the bike saved her life as a rehabilitation tool in the following years and she found a new love– gravel and off-road racing. She now wants to be a role model of tenacity, grit, and hard work to promote the vital message of TBI awareness, positively impacting the lives of those affected by TBIs.

