Yellow card for Kaden Groves for early celebration of Philipsen’s victory at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

After executing a flawless leadout to set up Jasper Philipsen for victory at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, Kaden Groves raised his hand in celebration as he watched his Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate cross the finish line. However, that celebration happened while the race was still happening, and therefore violated the new UCI rule prohibiting any celebrations behind the winners.

For his action, Groves received a yellow card - his first of 2025 - and a fine of 500 CHF. He was also relegated from tenth to 57th place, the last position in the group.

The new UCI rules now bans "rider decelerating during a sprint and endangering other riders (knowingly staying within the line of other riders, celebrating in the bunch, talking on the radio or taking hands off handlebars while in the bunch)".

Numerous new and revised UCI rules came into effect January 1, 2025 which saw the official roll-out of the yellow-card system for safety violations and more specific rules surrounding sprint finishes.

Last month, at the Tour Down Under, Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) became the first rider to receive two yellow cards in two different events, both times for deviating his line after leading out his sprinter.

If a rider gets two yellow cards during the same event, they can be disqualified and suspended for seven days. Three cards in 30 days can earn a rider or director a 14-day suspension. Six cards over a 52-week rolling period can result in a 30-day suspension. If the suspension falls during the off-season, it will be served during the next season.

Other new regulations for 2025 include prohibiting WorldTour and ProTeam men from competing as under-23s at the World Championships.