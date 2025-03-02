Yellow card for Kaden Groves for early celebration of Philipsen’s victory at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Australian receives fine and relegation with new UCI rule taking effect

KUURNE BELGIUM MARCH 02 LR Race winner Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinDeceuninck Olav Kooij of Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike Kaden Groves of Australia and Team AlpecinDeceuninck and Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team LidlTrek sprint at finish line during the 77th Kuurne Bruxelles Kuurne 2025 a 1969km one day race from Kortrijk to Kuurne on March 02 2025 in Kuurne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Kasper Groves celebrates his teammate’s win at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne and earns a yellow card (Image credit: Getty Images)

After executing a flawless leadout to set up Jasper Philipsen for victory at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, Kaden Groves raised his hand in celebration as he watched his Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate cross the finish line. However, that celebration happened while the race was still happening, and therefore violated the new UCI rule prohibiting any celebrations behind the winners.

For his action, Groves received a yellow card - his first of 2025 - and a fine of 500 CHF. He was also relegated from tenth to 57th place, the last position in the group. 

