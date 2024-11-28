Wout van Aert takes cautious approach to cyclocross return in continued recovery from knee injury

Wout van Aert is expected to begin cyclocross racing at the end of the month but the Belgian Cycling team doctor has advised that the former world champion will take a cautious approach while he continues to recover from a knee injury sustained in a crash at the Vuelta a España in September.

In an interview with HLN, Belgian Cycling's team doctor Kris Van der Mieren emphasised that "speeding up or forcing the recovery is completely out of the question".

Van Aert was forced to abandon the Vuelta a España after he crashed on the descent of the Collada Llomena on stage 16 to Lagos de Covadonga. At that time, Visma-Lease a Bike confirmed that he suffered severe knee pain caused by a deep wound.

He returned to training on the road on October 4th and is scheduled to attend an upcoming Visma-Lease a Bike training camp in Spain. However, he isn't expected to return to racing before the end of December after the training camp, which concludes on December 19.

He may make his season debut at the World Cup rounds in Hulst or Zonhoven on December 21 or 22, but Van der Mieren stated that it is important that Van Aert not start racing too early, especially given that cyclocross demands both cycling and an extensive amount of running.

Van der Mieren confirmed that Van Aert is on the right track and that his recovery is progressing, but that he still needs to build his strength while running, an activity that will also benefit his recovery.

“In the meantime, it has been sufficiently proven that running is an added value for cyclists. It is the best power stimulus you can give your muscles. And certainly, in cyclocross, we speak of a 'plus-plus story'. The shocks they absorb make the tendon fibres stronger," Van der Mieren said.

Even when Van Aert is ready to begin the cyclocross season, Van der Mieren advises that he is cautious and to take small steps toward regaining his top form.

“Those fibres have to adapt and gradually become stronger again. Depending on the nature of the injury, that can take up to three, four months or even a year. Speeding up or forcing the recovery is completely out of the question," Van der Mieren said.

"Because the great danger is that you will destroy those created fibres again in no time because they are not strong enough and are 'overpowered'. In the sense that you risk a new injury.”