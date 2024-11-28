Wout van Aert takes cautious approach to cyclocross return in continued recovery from knee injury

'Speeding up or forcing the recovery is completely out of the question' says Belgian Cycling team doctor

Wout van Aert racing cyclocross
Wout van Aert is expected to begin cyclocross racing at the end of the month but the Belgian Cycling team doctor has advised that the former world champion will take a cautious approach while he continues to recover from a knee injury sustained in a crash at the Vuelta a España in September.

In an interview with HLN, Belgian Cycling's team doctor Kris Van der Mieren emphasised that "speeding up or forcing the recovery is completely out of the question".

