Wout van Aert to make Cyclocross season debut after December Visma-Lease a Bike training camp

By
published

Belgian recovered from season-ending injury, exact date of racing return unconfirmed

Belgian Wout van Aert celebrates on the podium after winning the men&#039;s elite race at the cyclocross cycling event in Benidorm, Spain, Sunday 21 January 2024, stage 13/14 in the World Cup ranking. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Three-time world champion Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) is to make his cyclocross season debut after the completion of Visma-Lease a Bike’s first winter training camp on the 19th of December. 

The Belgian has been recovering from an injury after a serious crash at the Vuelta a España on September 3rd forced him to end his road season early and left him unable to walk for a period of time.

Dan Challis