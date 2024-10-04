Wout van Aert back riding bike for first time since Vuelta a España crash

By
published

Belgian posts short ride, photo on Strava with headline 'Woo-hoo'

Wout van Aert on his first bike ride after his Vuelta a España crash
Wout van Aert on his first bike ride after his Vuelta a España crash (Image credit: Wout Van Aert/Strava)

Wout van Aert's recovery from his serious crash in the Vuelta a España continues, with the Visma-Lease a Bike rider enjoying his first bike ride outdoors.

The Belgian rider fell heavily on September 3 during stage 16 of the Vuelta during descent  in northern Spain. He immediately left the race due to a serious knee injury. 

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.