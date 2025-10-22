Wout van Aert returns from holidays to resume training ahead of winter cyclocross season

By published

Belgian back on the bike with two rides in two days but hasn't yet stated his cyclocross plans

Belgian Wout van Aert of Team Visma-Lease a Bike crosses the finish line of the Super 8 Classic one day cycling race 200,7km from Brakel to Boortmeerbeek, on Saturday 20 September 2025. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Wout van Aert at the final race of his 2025 road season, the Super 8 Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert has returned to training after a short holiday break following the end of his road racing season, with the 2025-26 cyclocross season over the winter the next goal in his sights.

The Belgian racer concluded his season with the Super 8 Classic on September 20, rounding out a year which saw him win stages at the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France in addition to taking podium places at Dwars door Vlaanderen and De Brabantse Pijl.

Van Aert won two out of six races during his limited season, while Van der Poel was unbeaten in eight, including the World Championships in Liévin. Pidcock, meanwhile, skipped 'cross season altogether, instead opting to focus on preparing for his first 2025 road season with his new team, Q36.5.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.