Wout van Aert returns from holidays to resume training ahead of winter cyclocross season

Wout van Aert at the final race of his 2025 road season, the Super 8 Classic

Wout van Aert has returned to training after a short holiday break following the end of his road racing season, with the 2025-26 cyclocross season over the winter the next goal in his sights.

The Belgian racer concluded his season with the Super 8 Classic on September 20, rounding out a year which saw him win stages at the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France in addition to taking podium places at Dwars door Vlaanderen and De Brabantse Pijl.

Van Aert took a family vacation after ending his season a month ago, but on Tuesday, he was back to training again in preparation for racing through the winter.

He completed a flat 107km training ride near his home in Herentals on Tuesday morning, riding three hours at an average speed of 32.5kph. However, the Strava ride title of 'cramped' suggests he was a bit rusty after several weeks off the bike.

On Wednesday, Van Aert was back on the bike for a 62km ride, taking on a similarly flat route in just under two hours.

The Visma-Lease A Bike leader will return to the mud of cyclocross this winter, though his schedule hasn't yet been confirmed with the European top-level season having recently gotten underway.

Riders including Michael Vanthourenhout, Toon Aerts and Felipe Orts have already scored victories at races including Kermiscross Ardooie, Superprestige Ruddervoorde, and Nacht van Woerden. The 'big three' of Van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel, and Tom Pidcock aren't expected to join the action just yet, however.

Last year, Van Aert and Van der Poel didn't make their season debuts until the Christmas Kerstperiode of racing.

Van Aert won two out of six races during his limited season, while Van der Poel was unbeaten in eight, including the World Championships in Liévin. Pidcock, meanwhile, skipped 'cross season altogether, instead opting to focus on preparing for his first 2025 road season with his new team, Q36.5.