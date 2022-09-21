Wout van Aert extends with Jumbo-Visma until end of 2026

Wout van Aert will stay with Jumbo-Visma until the end of 2026 after signing a new contract with the team. The Belgian’s existing deal expired at the end of 2024, but he has revised the terms and extended its duration following talks in recent weeks.

“I feel very good with this team. We have already shown that I can perform at my best here. That is also thanks to the facilities I get there,” Van Aert said in a statement released by Jumbo-Visma on Wednesday.

“It surprised me the team wanted to negotiate my contract again, but it's a nice recognition. We quickly agreed. I don't think a longer partnership poses any risks because we've been able to get better for the past four years.”

Earlier this month, Van Aert’s agent Jef Van den Bosch confirmed to Het Nieuwsblad (opens in new tab) that he was in the process of renegotiating the rider’s contract with Jumbo-Visma. Van Aert joined Jumbo-Visma in March 2019 after an acrimonious departure from Nick Nuyens’ Vérandas Willems–Crelan team.

Since joining Jumbo-Visma, Van Aert has won Milan-San Remo, Strade Bianche, Gent-Wevelgem, Amstel Gold Race, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and E3 Harelbeke, as well as nine stages of the Tour de France.

He has also played a striking supporting role for Jumbo-Visma’s GC riders in recent seasons, most notably at this year’s Tour, where his pace-making at Hautacam dropped Tadej Pogacar to tee up victory for Jonas Vinegaard.

Van Aert’s hat-trick of stage wins on this year’s Tour helped him win the points classification. He also had stint in the yellow jersey and was voted the most combative rider of the race.

"I occasionally hear the criticism that the team gives me too few opportunities. But I think the opposite is the case. I've already been given many more possibilities than I would have otherwise due to the growth I've been able to experience with this team,” Van Aert said.

“I might be the sole leader in a Grand Tour in another team, but I would not have had the same legs. I have the best teammates at Jumbo-Visma, and I am as well-prepared as possible. I have already taken a lot of pleasure from my and the team's successes. It's amazing to be part of it. I believe it to be the ideal image. I'm happy to have found my home here."

Van Aert is currently at the World Championships in Wollongong, where he will line up among the outstanding favourites for the elite men’s road race on Sunday. He warmed up for the Worlds with victory at the Bretagne Classic and second place at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal.