Wout van Aert adds Vuelta a España mountains jersey to points classification lead on Puerto Ancares

By
published

'I will definitely try to survive the climbs. And then we'll see what's possible' Belgian says after missing fourth stage win

Wout van Aert takes the lead of the Vuelta a España mountain classification on stage 13
Wout van Aert takes the lead of the Vuelta a España mountain classification on stage 13 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease A Bike) may have missed out on a fourth stage win of this Vuelta a España on the steep slopes of the Puerto de Ancares, but the Belgian came away with another leader's jersey in his wardrobe to go with the green points jersey.

Van Aert finished fifth on the stage, three minutes down on winner Michael Woods, but he picked up points from the breakaway along the way over the climbs of the Alto Campo de Arbre, Alto O Portelo, and Puerto de Lumeras.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.