Worrack wins all five stages in Czech race

Trixi Worrack (Noris Cycling) on a climb followed by Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Vienne Futuroscope). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Trixi Worrack dominated the Tour de Feminin in an astonishing manner, winning all five stages of the race in the Czech Republic. The five stage wins and overall title were the first victories of the season for her Team Noris Cycling, the follow-up team to Equipe Nürnberger Versicherung.

It was the second time Worrack has won the race in the Czech Republic, having previously taken the title in 2004. The 28-year-old won the mass sprints of the first two stages, before winning the 21km long time trial by 23 seconds. She topped it off two more sprint victories on the final stages.

Worrack took the overall title ahead of Alexandra Burchenkova (Fenixs-Petrogradets) and Sarah Düster of Cervelo TestTeam, who was riding this race for the German national team.

“I am very happy with this success,” Worrack told Cyclingnews. “The wins were important for me and the team. They give me self-confidence for the second half of the season.”

“Trixi Worrack just keeps on getting better. In the last two months the team's level of performance has improved,” said new directeur sportif Thijs Rondhuis. “That is good for the riders' self-confidence. The performance they have shown gives us hope for top placings in the Thüringen Rundfahrt the end of July.”

It has been a difficult year for the team. Sponsor Nürnberger Versicherung announced last year that it was ending its engagement, and a new sponsor bowed out at the last second. The team has struggled to continue this season with a minimal budget and reduced squad.

“Trixi's triumph comes at just the right time. Our captain could finally call on her abilities and give us the first tour win of the season,” said team manager Herbert Oppelt. “That gives us strength for the coming sponsor discussions. We haven't given up hope and will do everything so that women's cycling will continue to live in Nürnberg.”