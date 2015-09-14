Worlds news: Fuglsang renounces World Championships, replaced by Guldhammer

Image 1 of 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Rasmus Guldhammer (Cult Energy) took a late-race flyer Image 3 of 5 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) victory salute on the Grande Allee in Quebec City (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jakob Fuglsang has given up his spot to represent Denmark in the UCI Road World Championship elite men's road race, and will be replaced by his promising young compatriot Rasmus Guldhammer, who recently placed a close fourth in the Tour of Britain, just one second off the final podium.

Fuglsang gave no reason for his decision, and he will race with Astana in the team time trial, but Danish coach Lars Bonde said there was nothing controversial about the choice.

"The way this replacement came into being on shows something about the spirit and unity that characterizes the Danish professional cycling riders today," Bonde said in a press release. Jakob took the initiative himself a couple of days ago to make way for the young, in-form Guldhammer. We have been in constant communication and together made the decision this afternoon."

Matti Breschel, Michael Morkov, Chrisopher Juul-Jensen, Lars Bak and Michael Valgren complete the team for the road race.

Guldhammer was overwhelmed with the announcement. “I just received the news myself and right now, I’m filling the formal papers and documents in order to get clearance from the organizers," he said in a Cult Energy team release. "I’m very happy and excited about being elected to my first World Championship as a professional and I’m honored by the fact that Jakob pointed in my direction as his replacement. It’s shows a lot of class from his side to make this decision and I’m hoping to repay the confidence with a good performance in Richmond."

Denmark for the UCI Road World Championships: Elite men's road race - Matti Breschel, Rasmus Guldhammer, Michael Mørkøv, Christopher Juul-Jensen, Lars Bak and Michael Valgren. Individual time trial - Rasmus Quaade (Cult Energy Pro Cycling), Christopher Juul Jensen (Tinkoff-Saxo)

France brings Bouhanni, Demare in Richmond team

France will be well represented should the elite men's road race come down to a bunch sprint: the team will include both Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) and Arnaud Demare (FDJ), in addition to puncheurs Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) and Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep). Supporting the team will be Mickael Delage, Cyril Lemoine, Sebastien Minard, Julien Simon and Florian Vachon.

Jérôme Coppel (IAM Cycling) and Romain Sicard (Europcar) will compete in the individual time trial.

France for the UCI Road World Championships: Elite men's road race - Julian Alaphilippe (Etix-Quickstep), Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), Mickaël Delage (FDJ), Arnaud Démare (FDJ), Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal), Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis), Sébastien Minard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Julien Simon (Cofidis), Florian Vachon (Bretagne Séché Environnement). Time trial - Jérôme Coppel (IAM Cycling), Romain Sicard (Europcar).

Costa leads Portuguese trio

Former world champion Rui Costa will be joined by Lampre-Merida teammate Nelson Oliveira for the world championships. Oliveria won stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana this month, and came second on stage 19 to Avila behind solo winner Alexis Gougeard.

José Gonçalves (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), who was second on stage 20 was also selected.

"The three selected cyclists are in good shape, as they demonstrated in recent days in the competitions in which they participated. We leave Portugal with ambition. We will strive for getting a place within the top ten in the elite road race, something that Portugal only achieved once when Rui Costa won in Florence. I am convinced that Nelson Oliveira may improve the best time trial result of a Portuguese rider, the seventh place he achieved in the past year", says José Poeira.

Portugal for the UCI Road World Championships: Road race - Rui Costa, Nelson Oliveira, Jose Goncalves; Individual time trial - Nelson Oliveira.

Russia for the UCI Road World Championships: Elite Men Time trial - Artem Ovechkin, Ilnur Zakarin. Road race - Sergei Chernetskiy, Pavel Brutt, Alex Tsatevich, Ilnur Zakarin, Sergey Lagutin, Pavel Kochetkov. Reserves: Vyacheslav Kuznetsov, Alexander Porsev

Colombia for the UCI Road World Championships: Elite Men's Road Race - Rigoberto Urán, Winner Anacona (Movistar), Miguel López, Járlinson Pantano, Carlos Alzate, Daniel Jaramillo, Edwin Ávila, Carlos Quintero, Alex Cano.