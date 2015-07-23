Motorbike driver ejected from Tour de France after Fuglsang crash

Image 1 of 5 Jakob Fuglsang finishes stage 18 Image 2 of 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 5 Jakob Fuglsang signed an extension with Astana. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Romain Bardet wins in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The motorcycle driver responsible for causing a crash with Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) on the Col du Glandon during stage 18 of the Tour de France has been ejected from the remaining three stages of the race.

The Astana rider was at the front of the race in the day’s breakaway when the incident occurred.

“I got driven down from a motorbike from behind, ridiculous,” Fuglsang told reporters after the crossing the line with blood dripping from his left elbow.

Fuglsang, who has finished second on a stage for three year’s running at the Tour, crossed the line in fifth place, 59 seconds down on winner Romain Bardet (AG2R).



