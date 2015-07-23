Motorbike driver ejected from Tour de France after Fuglsang crash
Astana rider knocked down on Col du Glandon
The motorcycle driver responsible for causing a crash with Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) on the Col du Glandon during stage 18 of the Tour de France has been ejected from the remaining three stages of the race.
Related Articles
The Astana rider was at the front of the race in the day’s breakaway when the incident occurred.
“I got driven down from a motorbike from behind, ridiculous,” Fuglsang told reporters after the crossing the line with blood dripping from his left elbow.
Fuglsang, who has finished second on a stage for three year’s running at the Tour, crossed the line in fifth place, 59 seconds down on winner Romain Bardet (AG2R).
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy