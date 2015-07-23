Trending

Motorbike driver ejected from Tour de France after Fuglsang crash

Astana rider knocked down on Col du Glandon

Image 1 of 5

Jakob Fuglsang finishes stage 18

Jakob Fuglsang finishes stage 18
Image 2 of 5

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 5

Jakob Fuglsang signed an extension with Astana.

Jakob Fuglsang signed an extension with Astana.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 5

Romain Bardet wins in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne.

Romain Bardet wins in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 5

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The motorcycle driver responsible for causing a crash with Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) on the Col du Glandon during stage 18 of the Tour de France has been ejected from the remaining three stages of the race.

Related Articles

Jakob Fuglsang to lead Astana at Tour de France after Nibali cracks

Tour de France: Bardet solos to stage win in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne

Riders and managers question moto safety after recent incidents

Worlds news: Fuglsang renounces World Championships, replaced by Guldhammer

The Astana rider was at the front of the race in the day’s breakaway when the incident occurred.

“I got driven down from a motorbike from behind, ridiculous,” Fuglsang told reporters after the crossing the line with blood dripping from his left elbow.

Fuglsang, who has finished second on a stage for three year’s running at the Tour, crossed the line in fifth place, 59 seconds down on winner Romain Bardet (AG2R).

 