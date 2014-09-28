Worlds: Canada's chances cruelled by crash in women's road race

Image 1 of 2 Rider start to pick themselves up and look for their bikes after a big crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 The crash early on in the women's race brought down plenty of riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Canadian women's team had a World Championships to forget on Saturday in Ponferrada, Spain. A large crash in the peloton on the second of seven laps brought down all four riders on the team with only Lex Albrecht able to briefly remount her bike.

The crash drastically reduced numbers from 134 to 77 with several riders taken to hospital to treat their injuries including three Canadians.

Albrecht would abandon the race but not after remounting her bike and attempting to latch back onto the peloton. Her five-minute deficient though proved too much to over with come with her injured elbow.

After the race, Cycling Canada confirmed that the other three riders on the team were all admitted to hospital.

The most seriously injured was Karol-Ann Canuel, who was diagnosed with a hip fracture. She will stay hospitalised for observation and will remain under care until medically cleared to travel.

It wasn't as bad for Leah Kirchmann, although the 24-year-old suffered a broken collarbone as a result of the crash. Kirchmann was released from hospital and will return to Canada where she will undergo treatment for her injury.

The third serious incident from the accident involved Joëlle Numainville who incurred a blow to her head in the fall. The 26-year-old only recently returned to racing with the recommendation from her doctors having suffered a bad concussion last year.

The concussion dates back to a high-speed crash that happened during the second stage of Tour of the Gila last May, on a descent in the Fort Bayard road race.

Numainville underwent numerous and exhaustive tests in hospital but was cleared with no concussion symptoms. Numainville will be returning home as scheduled.