Numainville signs with Lotto Belisol Ladies

Image 1 of 3 Joelle Numainville (Canada) grits her teeth on the taxing Worlds parcours in Florence, Italy (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 3 of 3 Winner Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Joëlle Numainville has signed with Lotto Belisol Ladies for the remainder of the 2014 season. The Canadian all-rounder started the season with Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies but asked to be released in order to join the Belgian squad.

Numainville, a former national road and time trial champion, hopes to continue with the team through 2015 in Europe and use the top-level racing to prepare for the Rio Olympic Games in 2016. However, a contract for the 2015 season has not been solidified yet.

"This is the best new avenue I could hope for," she said. "I’ll have a very busy schedule, which is what I wanted, and the team will give me a chance to get back into competition quickly, so I can be in top shape for the world championships this fall."

Numainville will join her new team this week and likely be taking part in the Trophée d’Or race in France from August 23 to 27.

Numainville has had a successful career so far with wins at her national championships in the time trial and road race, a member of the Canadian Olympic team in 2012, a third place at the women's Tour of Flanders, second at Philly Cycling Classic, top-five in stages at the International Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen and stage wins at the Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l’Ardeche.

This year she was second at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic, however, she stropped racing for much of the season to recover from a concussion sustained during a crash at the Tour of the Gila last year.