Worlds: Brennauer leads strong competition for women's time trial

Lisa Brennauer after stage 5.

Alena Amialiusik, Trixi Worrack and Lisa Brennauer celebrate winning gold

Leader Kristin Armstrong (Team USA)

Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans)

Evelyn Stevens leads Boels Dolmans

Carmen Small (Bigla)

Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare) comes in fifth on the day

The biggest names in women’s time trialling will line up on Tuesday afternoon as they battle for their first individual medal of the World Championships. Several of the favourites were out in force in the team time trial last weekend and defending champion Lisa Brennauer (Germany) will be boosted by the gold medal she claimed in the event.

As the outgoing world champion, Brennauer will be the last rider off the start ramp at 4pm local time and will be able to measure herself against her rivals as she tackles the 30-kilometre course. One of her biggest competitors, Kristin Armstrong (USA), will not have such luxuries as she will be the second rider down the ramp at 13:31. There will be 90-second intervals between each rider throughout the competition and Armstrong is in with a strong shout of catching the rider in front.

Armstrong, a two-time winner of the time trial World Championship, is a relative unknown going into the event. She won the US national title earlier in the season but has rarely raced against many of the women she faces on Tuesday. The rider she beat at the nationals, Carmen Small, is also among the favourites for a medal, as is the third USA rider Evelyn Stevens – both are former medallists at the Worlds. Small will start in the middle of the pack at 14:25, while Stevens will be third to last at 15:57.

Other medal contenders are Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands), who sets off at 14:30, Linda Villumsen (New Zealand), who starts at 15:48, and Trixi Worrack (Germany) at 14:15.

Look below for a full list of start times for the elite women’s time trial. You can also listen to our exclusive interview with road race favourite Lizzie Armitstead in the Cyclingnews podcast. Click here to subscribe.

Start times

#Rider Name (Country) TeamTime
1Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany13:30:00
2Kristin Armstrong (USA) United States Of America13:31:30
3Aude Biannic (Fra) France13:33:00
4Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland13:34:30
5Svetlana Vasilieva (Rus) Russian Federation13:36:00
6Olga Shekel (Ukr) Ukraine13:37:30
7Jeanne D'arc Girubuntu (Rwa) Rwanda13:39:00
8Evelyn Garcia (ESa) El Salvador13:40:30
9Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Saint Kitts And Nevis13:42:00
10Enkhjargal Tuvshinjargal (Mgl) Mongolia13:43:30
11Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Norway13:45:00
12Trixi Worrack (Ger) Germany14:15:00
13Tara Whitten (Can) Canada14:16:30
14Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Ireland14:18:00
15Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexico14:19:30
16Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Lithuania14:21:00
17Sheyla Ruiz Gutierrez (Spa) Spain14:22:30
18Lija Laizane (Lat) Latvia14:24:00
19Carmen Small (USA) United States Of America14:25:30
20Lotta Lepisto (Fin) Finland14:27:00
21Martina Ritter (Aut) Australia14:28:30
22Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Netherlands14:30:00
23Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Great Britain15:00:00
24Majerus Christine (Lux) Luxembourg15:01:30
25Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland15:03:00
26Audrey Cordon (Fra) France15:04:30
27Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Germany15:06:00
28Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy15:07:30
29Camilla Mollebro (Den) Denmark15:09:00
30Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Poland15:10:30
31Serika Guluma Ortiz (Col) Colombia15:12:00
32Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Japan15:13:30
33Martina Sablikova (Cze) Czech Republic15:15:00
34Emma Johansson (Swe) Sweden15:45:00
35Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Belarus15:46:30
36Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) New Zealand15:48:00
37Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Belgium15:49:30
38Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russian Federation15:51:00
39Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia15:52:30
40Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Ukraine15:54:00
41Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canada15:55:30
42Evelyn Stevens (USA) United States Of America15:57:00
43Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands15:58:30
44Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany16:00:00

 