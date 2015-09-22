Worlds: Brennauer leads strong competition for women's time trial

Image 1 of 7 Lisa Brennauer after stage 5. (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 7 Alena Amialiusik, Trixi Worrack and Lisa Brennauer celebrate winning gold (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 7 Leader Kristin Armstrong (Team USA) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 7 Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 7 Evelyn Stevens leads Boels Dolmans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 7 Carmen Small (Bigla) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 7 Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare) comes in fifth on the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)

The biggest names in women’s time trialling will line up on Tuesday afternoon as they battle for their first individual medal of the World Championships. Several of the favourites were out in force in the team time trial last weekend and defending champion Lisa Brennauer (Germany) will be boosted by the gold medal she claimed in the event.

As the outgoing world champion, Brennauer will be the last rider off the start ramp at 4pm local time and will be able to measure herself against her rivals as she tackles the 30-kilometre course. One of her biggest competitors, Kristin Armstrong (USA), will not have such luxuries as she will be the second rider down the ramp at 13:31. There will be 90-second intervals between each rider throughout the competition and Armstrong is in with a strong shout of catching the rider in front.

Armstrong, a two-time winner of the time trial World Championship, is a relative unknown going into the event. She won the US national title earlier in the season but has rarely raced against many of the women she faces on Tuesday. The rider she beat at the nationals, Carmen Small, is also among the favourites for a medal, as is the third USA rider Evelyn Stevens – both are former medallists at the Worlds. Small will start in the middle of the pack at 14:25, while Stevens will be third to last at 15:57.

Other medal contenders are Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands), who sets off at 14:30, Linda Villumsen (New Zealand), who starts at 15:48, and Trixi Worrack (Germany) at 14:15.

Look below for a full list of start times for the elite women’s time trial. You can also listen to our exclusive interview with road race favourite Lizzie Armitstead in the Cyclingnews podcast. Click here to subscribe.

