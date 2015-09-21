Stevens: We can’t race the women’s road race as individuals

Image 1 of 3 Evelyn Stevens (Boels-Dolmans) Image 2 of 3 Evelyn Stevens leads Boels Dolmans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Evelyn Stevens on the attack (Image credit: Sean Robinson)

There’s little doubt that the US women’s team head towards the World Championships road race on Sunday with one of the most complete and competitive teams in the competition.

Although they lack a previous winner in the race they have a dynamic squad of riders consisting of Allie Dragoo, Megan Guarnier, Evelyn Stevens, Shelley Olds, Coryn Rivera, Lauren Stephens, and Tayler Wiles.





According to Stevens the key in the road race, just as in the team time trial, is cohesion and communication. Marco Pinotti perhaps put it best on Saturday when he told Cyclingnews that the key to racing as a team was that there were no room for egos. That’s not to suggest that there are underlying issues within the US women’s team – not at all – but with so many options and cards to play some riders need to sacrifice their chances if the team are to take home a medal on home soil.





Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast on iTunes and here for our complete World Championships coverage.