Hour Record on van Dijk's wish-list

Boels Dolmans rider says attempt will have to wait until 2016

Ellen Van Dijk (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)

Ellen Van Dijk (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Race leader Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans)

Race leader Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) wins the second stage at the Ladies Tour of Qatar

Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) wins the second stage at the Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO/Ladies Tour of Qatar)

Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) has added an Hour Record attempt to her ‘wish-list ‘of ambitions but has told Cyclingnews that any bid will have to wait until 2016 at the earliest.

