Hour Record on van Dijk's wish-list
Boels Dolmans rider says attempt will have to wait until 2016
Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) has added an Hour Record attempt to her ‘wish-list ‘of ambitions but has told Cyclingnews that any bid will have to wait until 2016 at the earliest.
