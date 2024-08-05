World records plummet as team sprinters take to Paris Olympics velodrome

Three consecutive world records set in the first round of women's team sprint

Katy Marchant of Team Great Britain celebrates as Gold medal winner during the Women's Team Sprint Finals on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024
The Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome outside Paris is considered to be a fast track, but a perfect storm of low barometric pressure, high temperatures and humidity and the intensity of the 2024 Olympic Games competition sent the world records plummeting on Monday.

The women's team sprint kicked off with the qualifying round, during which Great Britain's Katy Marchant, Emma Finucane, and Sophie Capewell broke China's world record set in June, chipping 0.01 seconds off the record with a 45.472.

