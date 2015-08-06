Women's news shorts: Winning weekend for Guarischi, Cromwell video diaries

Image 1 of 6 Barbara Guarischi (Velocio-SRAM) wins RideLondon Grand Prix (Image credit: Velocio-SRAM) Image 2 of 6 World Cup leader Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) Image 3 of 6 Tiffany Cromwell (Velocio-SRAM) stretches out the field (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 4 of 6 Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) gets the best young rider jersey for another day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 6 Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli Pro Team) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 6 of 6 Jolien d'Hoore congratulated after her win (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Winning weekend for Guarischi

Velocio-SRAM’s Barbara Guarischi stunned the cycling world over the weekend with back-to-back wins at the RideLondon Grand Prix held on Saturday in the UK and the Sparkassen Giro World Cup on Sunday in Germany.

Guarischi had intended to compete in the seventh round of the women’s World Cup, but her participation in RideLondon was somewhat of a last-minute decision. Given the rushed travelling required to get between the two races, in two different countries, it made her wins all the more remarkable.

In Germany, Guarischi marked her first-ever World Cup victory but it wasn’t a surprise. The Italian has had a successful season so far, with a stage 1 win at the Giro Rosa in July where she also beat Lucinda Brand (Rabo-Liv) in a sprint, and so a win of such prestige on the World Cup circuit seemed bound to happen.

"It's unbelievable, really it's too much for me!” Guarischi said after the World Cup win. “After we traveled from RideLondon race last night and this morning, I didn't feel good in the first lap. I went to our road captain Trixi and told her but she just told me to be patient and wait until the middle of the race see what happens.

“It was a similar way to how I beat Brand in the Giro Rosa stage. Except this time it was really close at the end. Just before the line I wasn't sure if it would be first or second, but then I threw my bike and I said to myself, 'it's the win!' And it was!"

Armitstead stays in the World Cup lead after Sparkassen Giro

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) successfully defended her lead in the women’s UCI World Cup standings after finishing in 11th place a the Sparkassen Giro on Sunday.

The British road champion took over the series lead after winning the sixth round in Philadelphia in June and the Boels-Dolmans team lined up with the specific intent to hunt enough points to keep her at the top of the standings.

Armitstead now leads the World Cup with 335 points with Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-Honda) in second with 296 and Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) in fourth with 290.

There are three World Cups left this season with Crescent Women World Cup Vargarda team time trial and road race on August 21 and 23 in Sweden, and the GP de Plouay Bretagne on August 29 in France.

UCI World Cup standings after Sparkassen Giro - top 10

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans 335 pts 2 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 296 3 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv 290 4 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 255 5 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Blr) Bigla Pro Cycling 226 6 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv 225 7 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 192 8 Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Fra) Rabo Liv 182 9 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio-SRAM 175 10 Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini 145

Barnes wins Tour of Utah women's omnium

Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) won the overall omnium at the women's Tour of Utah on Tuesday. The British sprinter finished 10th in the first stage in Logan, which was won by Allie Dragoo (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air), and won the first intermediate sprint for a total of 11 points.

During the second stage in Ogden, she placed second behind teammate Coryn Rivera, and won the two intermediate sprints, bringing her winning tally to 45 points. Rivera finished second overall with 37 points and Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI) third with 33 points.

Wiggle-Honda extends two-year renewal to Jolien D'hoore

Belgium champion Jolien D'hoore will continue racing with Wiggle-Honda for another two seasons, unit the end of 2017. She has had a successful season with victories at Omloop van het Hageland - Tielt-Winge, Boels Rental Ronde van Drenthe World Cup, a stage at the Energiewacht Tour, Diamond Tour, a stage at the Aviva Women's Tour and the overall at the BeNe Ladies Tour. She was also recently second to Anna van der Breggen at La Course by Le Tour de France.

“Since day one I have bonded with the others in the Wiggle Honda team, not just the other cyclists but the team management, too," D'hoore said. "We have a great team ethic and spirit and still have work to do in terms of what we wish to achieve together and I am delighted to know that I will be a part of this great team setup for at least the next two seasons.”

Neff and Rissveds win women's World Cup events in Mont-Sainte-Anne

Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli Pro Team) won the elite women’s World Cup held in Mont-Sainte-Anne on Sunday, while Jenny Rissveds from Sweden won the under-23 women’s race.

Neff, who was the defending champion, won the the elite women's race ahead of mountain bike world champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna), and road and cyclo-cross world champion Pauline-Ferrand-Prévot (Rabo Liv) in third. It was Neff's third win of the season and she has increased her lead in the overall UCI standings.

UCI mountain bike standings - top 10

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) 2396 pts 2 Catharine Pendrel (Canada) 1764 3 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway) 1687 4 Tanja Zakelj (Slovenia) 1398 5 Maja Wloszczowska (Poland) 1389 6 Annika Langvad (Denmark) 1366 7 Yana Belomoina (Ukraine) 1302 8 Emily Batty (Canada) 1286 9 Irina Kalentyeva (Russia) 1285 10 Githa Michiels (Belgium) 1208

Cromwell highlights 10 days at the 2015 Giro Rosa

Velocio-SRAM's Tiffany Cromwell provides cycling fans with two behind-the-scene video diaries that highlight the 2015 Giro Rosa, which began in Ljubljana and finished in San Domenico di Varzo in July.The Australian captures the starts and finishes of the 10 stages with pre- and post-race footage along with interviews with her teammates including stage winner Barbara Guarischi and World Cup leader Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans).

Tiffany Cromwell video diary: Giro Rosa part 1

Tiffany Cromwell video diary: Giro Rosa part 2: