‘With Faulkner out front, I knew we wouldn‘t catch her’ - Lotte Kopecky regrets missed chance of Olympic gold

By
published

Belgian favourite fought back from a crash but didn’t react when the USA’s Kristen Faulkner attacked

Lotte Kopecky celebrates taking bronze in the Olympic Road Race
Lotte Kopecky celebrates taking bronze in the Olympic Road Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky won the bronze medal in the women’s road race but struggled to hide her disappointment after fighting her way back to the front of the race in the final kilometres. 

The Belgian was caught behind the crash with 48 km to go that involved Chloe Dygert (USA) and others, and then had to chase the race on the rolling Montmartre circuits. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.