Winner Anacona fractures ankle in training crash

Image 1 of 2 Winner Andrew Anacona Gomez (Caparrini Le Village Vibert) en route to victory. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 2 Winner Anacona beats Uran for 13th (Image credit: Susanne Goetze)

Winner Anacona (Lampre-ISD) sustained a fractured ankle in a crash in training in Cucaita, Colombia on Christmas Eve. The Colombian rider was unable to avoid a dog that ran across the road and he suffered a fracture of the malleolus and a dislocated tallus.

“I remember it was a hairpin bend and at the last moment, the dog ran out,” Anacona told El Tiempo. “I tried to manoeuvre so I could take my foot out of the pedal but then the whole weight of my body fell on it, and that was the problem.”

Anacona was due to undergo surgery in Mediláser on Wednesday and the 24-year-old is expected to be sidelined for two to three months as he rehabilitates. “The physiotherapy will begin after four weeks and hopefully I will start to recover soon,” Anacona said.

Anacona’s injury means that his season will have a delayed start for the second season in succession. The beginning of his debut WorldTour campaign in 2012 was delayed until June by visa problems. Although he hopes to be back in action considerably sooner in 2013, his principal objective is again the Vuelta a España, where he finished 19th last season.

“Everything is delayed but luckily in 2013, my main goal is the Vuelta a España again. That’s a long way off and I have time to recover.”



