Win a signed Tinkoff-Saxo team kit

Tinkoff-Saxo trains in Gran Canaria. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media)

Cyclingnews and Tinkoff-Saxo have teamed together to give you a chance to win a signed, limited edition training kit. The kit has been signed by the entire team, including Alberto Contador and Peter Sagan.

For your shot at winning both the jersey and shorts, just subscribe to our Cyclingnews newsletter below (please read the terms and conditions of the newsletter sign up here). Don’t worry if you’re already a subscriber, we will pick the winner at random from all of our subscribers.

Tinkoff-Saxo released their distinctive training jersey at the start of this month when the team assembled in Gran Canaria for their pre-season training camp. The kit, which has been made by Sportful and features the team’s traditional blue and yellow alongside the blue camo, will be officially unveiled during the team presentation in Moscow on December 19. The team will only wear the kit during training camps and not in races, a first for professional cycling.

Just enter your email below and you could be the proud owner of this great prize. Entries close Sunday December 14.