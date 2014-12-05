Gallery: Stretching and core work with Tinkoff-Saxo

Contador, Sagan and Basso put through their paces in Gran Canaria
Image 1 of 22
Image 2 of 22
Image 3 of 22
Image 4 of 22
Image 5 of 22
Image 6 of 22
Image 7 of 22
Image 8 of 22
Image 9 of 22
Image 10 of 22
Image 11 of 22
Image 12 of 22
Image 13 of 22
Image 14 of 22
Image 15 of 22
Image 16 of 22
Image 17 of 22
Image 18 of 22
Image 19 of 22
Image 20 of 22
Image 21 of 22
Image 22 of 22
Tinkoff-Saxo’s work at their training camp on Gran Canaria was not limited to riding their bikes or fine-tuning the details of their 2015 programme – the squad also assembled twice a day for core strengthening work-outs.
For an hour each morning and 30 minutes each evening before dinner, Alberto Contador, Peter Sagan and company engaged in sessions of stretching and core exercises to complement the work they were carrying out on the bike.
Such work-outs have become increasingly in vogue in cycling in recent years, with riders ever more aware of the impact core strength (or the lack thereof) can have on pedalling mechanics.
In this gallery, Tinkoff-Saxo stalwarts such as Contador, Rafal Majka and Michael Rogers join new signings Sagan, Ivan Basso and Robert Kiserlovski in a session supervised by Bobby Julich, who has joined the squad’s management after a spell at BMC.
To view this galley please click here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy