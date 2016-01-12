Williamson recovering after Rotterdam crash

Image 1 of 2 Virginie Cueff races with Britain's Victoria Williamson during the inauguration ceremony of the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 2 Thumbs up from Victoria Williamson (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)

Victoria Williamson is continuing to recover in hospital after a horrifying accident during the Rotterdam Six last weekend. Williamson came down hard when she collided with Elis Ligtlee during a sprint heat, suffering fractures to her pelvis and several vertebrae. The session was called to a premature end as the medical teams dealt with the two riders.

Williamson posted a picture of herself in her hospital bed giving a thumbs up and said that she would undergo surgery on Tuesday. The 22-year-old has already been for MRI scans and had an operation on the cut to her side. She is likely to remain in hospital in Rotterdam for much of this week.

Williamson is targeting a spot in the sprint squad at the Olympics but her father admits that the accident will make it hard to achieve. “It’s certainly done her prospects no good but there’s no time frame on the recovery period yet,” her father, Mark, told the Eastern Daily Press.

“They need a correct diagnosis but it’s not looking good. I’ve heard it can take 12 to 16 weeks for a cracked pelvis, but I’m more concerned about her neck injuries. Fortunately her legs are moving so there’s no paralysis, but we were worried for awhile there.”

Ligtlee was knocked out in the crash but has avoided any major injuries. The Rotterdam Six finishes on Tuesday.