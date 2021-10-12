Wilier launches Rave SLR: An all-road gravel race bike

Wilier Triestina has released the Rave SLR, an all-new gravel race bike that will sit at the top of its gravel portfolio alongside the existing Jena, while also occupying the brand's endurance all-road segment.

Designed with performance as the priority, Wilier claims it has created a bike that is both light and responsive, with 'racing geometries'. To that end, it borrows the same carbon fibre formulation used in the brand's top-tier road race bikes, the Filante SLR and Zero SLR, which has then been mixed with what the brand calls "special viscoelastic fibres such as Liquid Crystal Polymers," said to create a reactive frame with good ride quality.

Wilier has given the Rave SLR clearance for 700c x 42mm tyres, as well as the ability to accept groupsets from both road and gravel sides of the coin across all mechanical, electric and of course wireless iterations; a clear indication of the bike's dual-nature road and off-road intentions.

Wilier is clearly pitting the Rave SLR against the very best gravel bikes available, as the high-performance intention of the bike is reflected in the available builds, with the entry price into complete bikes starting at a staggering £8,580.00.

Wilier's launch marks the continuation of a trend from brands to add a second gravel offering into their lineup and mimics the tactic of adding an all-road-gravel-race bike taken by Cannondale, Bianchi and Specialized, to name a few, with their launches of the SuperSix Evo SE, Impulso Pro and new Crux respectively.

Head to head, the Rave SLR built for gravel on the left, and built for road on the right (Image credit: Wilier)

To create a race bike that is still comfortable for long days in the saddle and more stable over rougher terrain, Wilier started with its purebred road race geometry, but then tweaked it to include a larger stack, a slightly more relaxed head angle, as well as a longer wheelbase. The reach has also been tweaked to account for the new dimensions, with smaller sized models getting a shorter reach, and larger bikes getting a slight increase.

Wilier claims the frame tips the scales at 990g, with a further 415g for the fork for a combined weight of 1,365g.

The J-Bar handlebar uses two narrower stems that angle outwards (Image credit: Wilier)

All models will come with a fully integrated cockpit, courtesy of a choice of two one-piece monocoque handlebar-stem systems: the road-going Zero bar, or the more gravel-focussed J bar, which uses a two-pronged stem design. Both will see cables integrated inside the bar, through the stem and into the frame through the headset.

Wilier Rave SLR pricing and specifications

(Image credit: Wilier)

All-road builds

There are three all-road builds available, which start with a duo of options at £9,300.00. Here, you get a choice of SRAM's Force AXS or Shimano's Ultegra R8100 Di2 groupsets. At the top of the range is the Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 Di2 build which costs £11,350.00.

All of the bike's road-going builds use Wilier's own SLR 42 KC carbon wheels.

(Image credit: Wilier)

Gravel builds

For those looking to take this bike off the beaten path, there are a further three options available.

Starting at £8,580.00, the entry-level model gets you a Campagnolo Ekar 13-speed groupset with Shamal Carbon wheels.

Above this, two builds are available at £8,680.00. Both will get you Miche Graff carbon wheels, and you can choose between SRAM's Force AXS XPLR and Shimano's GRX Di2 groupsets.