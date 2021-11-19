Wildlife Generation signs Orken, Rhim and McGill

Alex Hoehn and Noah Granigan of Team Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling during the Presidential Cycling Tour Of Turkey

The Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling team announced the signing of three new riders for 2022: Turkish rider Ahmet Orken and Americans Brendan Rhim and Scott McGill.

Orken, 28, is a seven-time Turkish time trial champion and twice national road champion. This past season the 28-year-old represented Turkey at the Tokyo Olympic Games. He moves across from the Malaysian Team Sapura.

Rhim, 25, is a former Tour de Beauce winner who raced this season with EvoPro Racing. He raced five years with the Hincapie programme, taking a podium in 2019 at the Salt Lake City circuit stage at the Tour of Utah.

McGill is a 23-year-old sprinter who has shown power as an all-rounder during his past three seasons at Aevolo. He took 10th at the 2021 US Pro road race nationals in Knoxville.

The team, led by Danny van Haute, raced much of the season in Turkey where Alex Hoehn claimed the team's sole victory of the 2021 season at the UCI 1.2-ranked Grand Prix Erciyes. Hoehn, Noah Granigan and Ulises Castillo also landed podium placings in Turkey, with Castillo finishing second overall in the Tour of Mevlana.

Wildlife Generation also raced the Tour of Rwanda where Hoehn finished third overall and at the Turul Romaniei where Serghie Tvetcov finished second overall.

Tvetcov, the double Romanian national champion, is one of six riders returning with Wildlife Generation in 2022. Ryan Jastrab, Kent Ross, Cormac McGeough, Jonny Clarke and Granigan will also stay with the team.

The team is closing out its season in Thailand, where they will race the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's Cup Tour of Thailand from December 1-6.

"Nothing would be better than to see a podium or 2 in Thailand," Van Haute said in the press release.

Van Haute ran the Jelly Belly Cycling team, which competed from 2000 to 2018 and was the longest-running partnership in professional cycling. In 2019 he was able to continue with the Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling Team, securing a three-year deal with the environmental non-profit as a title sponsor.