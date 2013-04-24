Wild out with broken shoulder

Image 1 of 2 Kirsten Wild (Argos-Shimano) wins the sprint from Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda Team) and Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda Team), Kirsten Wild (Argos-Shimano) and Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Argos-Shimano sprinter Kirsten Wild will miss the next round of the UCI Women's World Cup after suffering a broken shoulder in a crash at the Omloop van Borsele this weekend. She finished the race in 20th place with the injury.

Wild has had a successful start to the season, winning three stages and the overall at the Ladies Tour of Qatar, Gent-Wevelgem, four stages of the Energiewacht Tour and most recently the Ronde van Gelderland. Having come second place in the Chongming Island World Cup in 2010, the race was the next main goal for the powerful Dutch sprinter, but she will not be able to take part.

"I was racked with pain in Borsele," Wild said to Cyclingonline.nl. "They took [x-ray] images then, but they saw nothing. Today the result was very clear on the MRI. I can not lift my arm or move it sideways, so it's just pretty worthless."

Wild revealed on Twitter that the shoulder is broken, and there is damage to the tendons. She will be out of commission for several weeks.