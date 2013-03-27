Wild on form for Tour of Flanders World Cup

Image 1 of 2 Kirsten Wild celebrates after crossing the finish line and winning the final stage of the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 2 Kirsten Wild (Team Argos-Shimano) wins her second straight stage in Qatar. (Image credit: ASO)

Kristin Wild has put her name forward as a prime candidate for glory at this weekend’s Women’s Tour of Flanders after taking victory at Dwars door Vlaanderen and Gent-Wevelgem in the past week.

Amidst the great results Wild has remained pragmatic about her chances. “With a rival like Marianne Vos it is hard to say that I will go for the win, but of course I want to go for the win,” she told Cyclingnews HD. “We have to take all the tricks we have and all the tactics we can make and have a go.”

The Argos-Shimano sprinter has never won Ronde van Vlaanderen, and her best result came in 2009, when she finished second, while last season she was outsprinted to the podium by Joelle Numainville. Approaching this year’s race, she looks to be in her best form for some time. Wild says she hasn’t made any plans for race tactics yet: “Vlaanderen is such a difficult race. You always have to save, save, save. It is hard to say what you can do now. It will be a decision I have to make in the race.”

Wild knows one thing and that is that she won’t make the mistake of putting all her focus on her fellow Dutchwoman Vos. “Marianne isn’t the only rider,” she said. “I’ve seen Ellen van Dijk recently and she is in very good form. I think she will be good for this race, but they have more riders in that team [Specialized-Lululemon] who can do well, like Trixi Worrack and Evelyn Stevens. I also think Annemiek [van Vleuten – 2011 winner] is good for Vlaanderen. Yeah, there are a lot of strong riders and I mustn’t forget Emma Johansson.”

Wild has hardly put a foot wrong this season with five wins from a possible seven. She took all but one stage at the Ladies Tour of Qatar, along with the general classification for the third time and the points classification for the fourth time. Wild moved to Argos-Shimano for 2013 after her AA-Drinks team folded at the end of last season.

