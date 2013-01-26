Wiggle Honda Women's Pro Cycling team launched
Gilmore, Bronzini, Trott, King and Rowsell in 12-rider squad
The all-new Wiggle Honda Women's Pro Cycling team held its official presentation in London, with the 12-rider line-up one of the strongest in women's racing.
The team is the brainchild of Australian Commonwealth Games gold medalist Rochelle Gilmore, and is the result of four years of tenacious effort.
Team Wiggle Honda will support 12 riders in total, with a host of female champions and future talent from Britain and around the world. As well as Gilmore herself, the group includes 2012 British Olympic trio Laura Trott, Dani King and Joanna Rowsell. Three-time world champion Giorgia Bronzini of Italy is also in the lineup, as is seven-time Japanese national champion Mayuko Hagiwara.
As far as competition is concerned, direction for the team will mostly be focused on single-day classic events along with sprint races. Many of the riders will be making a transition from track to road cycling this year, with the ultimate goal being to win as many races as possible without putting too much pressure on the team.
Rochelle and her teammates have set out to raise the professionalism and perception of women's cycling, and have received backing from both the Bradley Wiggins Foundation and British Cycling. Rochelle's aim is to provide everything necessary for her fellow athletes to perform at their best, something that hasn't always been possible.
Headline sponsor Honda Motor Europe have provided the team with cars. Support also comes from a whole host of Wiggle-stocked brands, from Fizik and Muc-Off to Skins.
The riders will use Colnago C59 bikes in Wiggle's black and orange team livery, while matching kit comes courtesy of Wiggle's in-house clothing brand DHB.
Team riders:
Joanna Rowsell (GBr)
Laura Trott (GBr)
Dani King (GBr)
Giorgia Bronzini (Ita)
Elinor Barker (GBr)
Rochelle Gilmore (Aus)
Amy Roberts (GBr)
Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn)
Lauren Kitchen (Aus)
Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita)
Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger)
Emily Collins (NZl)
