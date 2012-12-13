Wiggle joins DTPC Honda Pro Cycling as lead sponsor

Image 1 of 3 Owner, manager, rider Rochelle Gilmore in the Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling kit (Image credit: DTPC Honda Pro Cycling Team) Image 2 of 3 Dani King in the Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling kit (Image credit: DTPC Honda Pro Cycling Team) Image 3 of 3 Laura Trott sports the new Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling kit (Image credit: DTPC Honda Pro Cycling Team)

Online cycling retailer Wiggle has been revealed as DTPC Honda Pro Cycling's lead sponsor for the next three years. The team will be known as Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling.

The team, owned and managed by Commonwealth Games gold medallist Rochelle Gilmore, was launched last month.

Gilmore explained that the deal with Wiggle was a major coup for the team.

"Women have traditionally ridden for contracts as little as one-tenth of what the men earn," she said. "If you want to get the best out of an athlete you need to provide them with what they need - and all too often funding shortfalls mean women cyclists are not provided what they need.

"Our team philosophy is all about the athletes. The deal with Wiggle.co.uk enables us to provide better salaries and the supportive environment our athletes deserve and need so they can reach their full potential."

The 12-woman line up is made up of Gillmore, former double world champion Giorgia Bronzini, British Olympic champions Joanna Rowsell, Laura Trott and Danielle King, junior World individual time trial champion Elinor Barker, fellow Briton Amy Roberts, Australia's Lauren Kitchen, three-time Japanese road race champion Mayuko Hagiwara, Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier from Germany, Emily Collins from New Zealand and Beatrice Bartelloni.

As previously announced Bradley Wiggins will also support the team via his Foundation. Technical sponsors include Colnago, Campagnolo, Vanmobil, Lazer, High5, Tacx, Fizik and Look.

"Wiggle is all about providing the best," Humphrey Cobbold, Wiggle Chief Executive said. "It's a privilege to support Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling. We look forward to playing a pivotal role in supporting this tremendous group of athletes and hope that our partnership will motivate future female cycling champions the world over."