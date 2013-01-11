Trending

UCI announces women's pro teams

Changes for 2013 include 'fictitious rankings'

The first section of cobbles strung out the bunch in the Drenthe World Cup

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) celebrates victory in Plouay and the 2012 World Cup

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

The UCI today announced a list of 33 women's teams registered as professional squads for 2013. For the first time, it also will require invitations for the top 20 teams to the World Cup events. Previously, those races were obligated to accept the top 15 pro teams plus the top five national teams.

The top five nations of the 2012 UCI rankings - The Netherlands, Germany, United States, Italy and Great Britain - will still be automatically invited to 1.1 and 2.1 events for 2013 along with the top 10 of the fictitious rankings.

The UCI will also roll out the new 2.HC ranking for women's stage races. The new rules for the three races granted 2.HC status will require the top 15 teams in the fictitious rankings to be invited.

Only three races have been given 2.HC status: The Exergy Tour, Internationale Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen and Premondiale Giro Toscana Int. Femminile - Memorial Michela Fanini.

The 'fictitious rankings' were calculated using the individual UCI points of the top four athletes from each team, plus the UCI points won at the 2012 UCI road world championships team time trial.

World and Olympic champion Marianne Vos and her Rabo Women's team lead the rankings, with Specialized-lululemon and Orica-AIS in second and third.

The American Optum and Tibco women's team made the top 15, but Exergy-Twenty16 landed outside the top 20 after the retirement of Olympic time trial champion Kristin Armstrong.

2013 UCI women's fictitious rankings

1Rabo Women Cycling Team2879pts
2Specialized - Lululemon2417
3Orica - AIS1546.75
4Hitec Products UCK1097
5Pasta Zara - Cogeas871
6Boels Dolmans Cycling Team817.75
7RusVelo801.25
8MCipollini Giordana771.1
9Bepink767
10Lotto Belisol Ladies639.5
11Team Argos - Shimano632
12Wiggle Honda628
13Sengers Ladies Cycling Team622.34
14Team Tibco - To The Top619.17
15Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies453.67
16Faren - Let's Go Finland Team337.67
17S.C. Michela Fanini - Rox281
18Vaiano Fondriest276
19China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling181
20Team Polaris179
21GSD Gestion - Kallisto174
22Exergy Twenty16170
23Vienne Futuroscope168
24Bizkaia - Durango99
25Topsport Vlaaderen - Bioracer87
26Cyclelive Plus - Zannata71.25
27Lointek54
28Cramo Go:Green44.5
29Team Pratomagno Women12.25
30Squadra Scappatella10
31Top Girls Fassa Bortolo6
Bourgogne – Pro Dialog0
Servetto Footon0

 