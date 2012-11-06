Gilmore creates the DTPC Honda Pro Cycling women's team

Image 1 of 3 Giorgia Bronzini in her second consecutive rainbow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Rochelle Gilmore (Honda) was content to sit in the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 3 Laura Trott (GBR) was all smiles on the podium (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

British Olympic champions Joanna Rowsell, Laura Trott and Danielle King have joined forces with former double world champion Giorgia Bronzini and Australia's Rochelle Gilmore to create an new women's team backed by Honda.

The team will be called DTPC Honda Pro Cycling and will be owned and managed by Gilmore. DTPC is an acronym for Dream Team Professional Cycling but Gilmore revealed she is currently in negotiations with global company based in the United Kingdom about becoming lead sponsor. With so many British riders in the new team, it seems likely that Sky could become the lead sponsor.

Bradley Wiggins will also support the team via his Foundation. Technical sponsors include Pinarello, Campagnolo, Vanmobil, Lazer, High5, Tacx, Fizik and Look.





"I believe that having partnerships with companies like Honda and the Wiggo Foundation, the team can function as a truly professional organisation, making the athletes a priority and providing them with what they need in order to reach their potential," Gilmore said in a press release announcing the creation of the team.

Bronzini won back-to-back world road race titles in 2010 and 2011 thanks to her powerful sprint finish. She said: "I'm glad to be a part DTPC Honda Team because I believe in Rochelle Gilmore and her project. Although it is a new team, I am confident that we will take good satisfaction and I'm sure that between us girls there will be harmony."

The team will debut in the 2013 Ladies Tour of Qatar that begins on January 30th.

