Wiggins to target Hour Record in 2015

"I'll only do it once" says former Tour winner

British champion Bradley Wiggins

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Bradley Wiggins and Team Sky during the TTT

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bradley Wiggins rode his custom painted Pinarello Bolide to victory at the Tour of Britain time trial in London

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Bradley Wiggins' custom painted national champions Pinarello Bolide at the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Former Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) has confirmed that he will take on the Hour Record next year, telling BBC Sport that, “it will give me something to get out of bed for in the winter.”

Wiggins is currently competing at the World Championships in Spain, where he has targeted gold in the individual men’s time trial. He finished second in 2013.

On the eve of the time trial the Team Sky rider told the BBC that when it came to the Hour Record: "I want to prepare for it properly.”
Trek Factory Racing’s Jens Voigt beat the long-standing record distance of 49.700km set by Ondrej Sosenka in 2005 to raise the bar to 51.115km.

 

Hour Record Results (* "best human effort", ** previous record, *** to be ratified)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Boardman (Manchester, UK)* September 7, 199656.375
2Tony Rominger (Velodrome du Lac, Bordeaux)* November 5, 199455.291
3Tony Rominger (Velodrome du Lac, Bordeaux)* October 22, 199453.832
4Miguel Indurain (Velodrome du Lac, Bordeaux)* September 2, 199453.040
5Graeme Obree (Velodrome du Lac, Bordeaux)* April 27, 199452.713
6Chris Boardman (Velodrome du Lac, Bordeaux)* July 23, 199352.270
7Graeme Obree (Hamar, Norway)* July 17, 199351.596
8Francesco Moser (Mexico City)* January 23, 198451.151
9Jens Voigt (Grenchen, Switzerland ) September 18, 2014 ***51.115
10Francesco Moser (Mexico City)* January 19, 198450.808
11Ondrej Sosenka (Moscow, Russia) July 19, 2005 **49.700
12Chris Boardman (Manchester, UK) October 27, 200049.441
13Eddy Merckx (Mexico City) October 25, 197249.431
14Ole Ritter (Mexico City) October 10, 196848.653
15Ferdi Bracke (Olympic Velodrome, Rome) October 30, 196748.093
16Roger Rivière (Vigorelli, Milan) September 23, 195947.347
17Jean Nuttli (Vienna) November 16, 200247.093
18Roger Rivière (Vigorelli, Milan) September 18, 195746.923
19Jean Nuttli (Vienna) December 15, 200446.642
20Ercole Baldini (Vigorelli, Milan) September 19, 195646.394
21Jacques Anquetil (Vigorelli, Milan) June 29, 195646.159
22Fausto Coppi (Vigorelli, Milan) November 7, 194245.798
23Maurice Archambaud (Vigorelli, Milan) November 3, 193745.767
24Frans Slaats (Vigorelli, Milan) September 29, 193745.485
25Maurice Richard (Vigorelli, Milan) October 14, 193645.325
26Giuseppe Olmo (Velodromo Vigorelli, Milan) October 31, 193545.090
27Maurice Richard (Sint-Truiden, Belgium) September 28, 193344.777
28Jan Van Hout (Roermond) August 25, 193344.588
29Oscar Egg (Paris) August 18, 191444.247
30Marcel Berthet (Paris) September 20, 191343.775
31Oscar Egg (Paris) August 21, 191343.525
32Marcel Berthet (Paris) August 7, 191342.741
33Oscar Egg (Paris) August 22, 191242.122
34Marcel Berthet (Paris) June 20, 190741.520
35Lucien Petit-Breton (Buffalo, Paris) August 24, 190541.110
36Willie Hamilton (Colorado Springs, USA) July 3, 189840.781
37Oscar Van Den Eynde (Vincennes, Paris) July 30, 189739.240
38Jules Dubois (Buffalo, Paris) October 31, 189438.220
39Henri Desgrange (Buffalo, Paris) May 11, 189335.325
40Frank Dodds (Cambridge University Ground) August 25, 187626.508

 