Wiggins to target Hour Record in 2015

Image 1 of 4 British champion Bradley Wiggins (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 4 Bradley Wiggins and Team Sky during the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Bradley Wiggins rode his custom painted Pinarello Bolide to victory at the Tour of Britain time trial in London (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 4 Bradley Wiggins' custom painted national champions Pinarello Bolide at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Former Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) has confirmed that he will take on the Hour Record next year, telling BBC Sport that, “it will give me something to get out of bed for in the winter.”

Wiggins is currently competing at the World Championships in Spain, where he has targeted gold in the individual men’s time trial. He finished second in 2013.

On the eve of the time trial the Team Sky rider told the BBC that when it came to the Hour Record: "I want to prepare for it properly.”

Trek Factory Racing’s Jens Voigt beat the long-standing record distance of 49.700km set by Ondrej Sosenka in 2005 to raise the bar to 51.115km.





