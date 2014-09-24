Wiggins to target Hour Record in 2015
"I'll only do it once" says former Tour winner
Former Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) has confirmed that he will take on the Hour Record next year, telling BBC Sport that, “it will give me something to get out of bed for in the winter.”
Related Articles
Wiggins is currently competing at the World Championships in Spain, where he has targeted gold in the individual men’s time trial. He finished second in 2013.
On the eve of the time trial the Team Sky rider told the BBC that when it came to the Hour Record: "I want to prepare for it properly.”
Trek Factory Racing’s Jens Voigt beat the long-standing record distance of 49.700km set by Ondrej Sosenka in 2005 to raise the bar to 51.115km.
Hour Record Results (* "best human effort", ** previous record, *** to be ratified)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Boardman (Manchester, UK)* September 7, 1996
|56.375
|2
|Tony Rominger (Velodrome du Lac, Bordeaux)* November 5, 1994
|55.291
|3
|Tony Rominger (Velodrome du Lac, Bordeaux)* October 22, 1994
|53.832
|4
|Miguel Indurain (Velodrome du Lac, Bordeaux)* September 2, 1994
|53.040
|5
|Graeme Obree (Velodrome du Lac, Bordeaux)* April 27, 1994
|52.713
|6
|Chris Boardman (Velodrome du Lac, Bordeaux)* July 23, 1993
|52.270
|7
|Graeme Obree (Hamar, Norway)* July 17, 1993
|51.596
|8
|Francesco Moser (Mexico City)* January 23, 1984
|51.151
|9
|Jens Voigt (Grenchen, Switzerland ) September 18, 2014 ***
|51.115
|10
|Francesco Moser (Mexico City)* January 19, 1984
|50.808
|11
|Ondrej Sosenka (Moscow, Russia) July 19, 2005 **
|49.700
|12
|Chris Boardman (Manchester, UK) October 27, 2000
|49.441
|13
|Eddy Merckx (Mexico City) October 25, 1972
|49.431
|14
|Ole Ritter (Mexico City) October 10, 1968
|48.653
|15
|Ferdi Bracke (Olympic Velodrome, Rome) October 30, 1967
|48.093
|16
|Roger Rivière (Vigorelli, Milan) September 23, 1959
|47.347
|17
|Jean Nuttli (Vienna) November 16, 2002
|47.093
|18
|Roger Rivière (Vigorelli, Milan) September 18, 1957
|46.923
|19
|Jean Nuttli (Vienna) December 15, 2004
|46.642
|20
|Ercole Baldini (Vigorelli, Milan) September 19, 1956
|46.394
|21
|Jacques Anquetil (Vigorelli, Milan) June 29, 1956
|46.159
|22
|Fausto Coppi (Vigorelli, Milan) November 7, 1942
|45.798
|23
|Maurice Archambaud (Vigorelli, Milan) November 3, 1937
|45.767
|24
|Frans Slaats (Vigorelli, Milan) September 29, 1937
|45.485
|25
|Maurice Richard (Vigorelli, Milan) October 14, 1936
|45.325
|26
|Giuseppe Olmo (Velodromo Vigorelli, Milan) October 31, 1935
|45.090
|27
|Maurice Richard (Sint-Truiden, Belgium) September 28, 1933
|44.777
|28
|Jan Van Hout (Roermond) August 25, 1933
|44.588
|29
|Oscar Egg (Paris) August 18, 1914
|44.247
|30
|Marcel Berthet (Paris) September 20, 1913
|43.775
|31
|Oscar Egg (Paris) August 21, 1913
|43.525
|32
|Marcel Berthet (Paris) August 7, 1913
|42.741
|33
|Oscar Egg (Paris) August 22, 1912
|42.122
|34
|Marcel Berthet (Paris) June 20, 1907
|41.520
|35
|Lucien Petit-Breton (Buffalo, Paris) August 24, 1905
|41.110
|36
|Willie Hamilton (Colorado Springs, USA) July 3, 1898
|40.781
|37
|Oscar Van Den Eynde (Vincennes, Paris) July 30, 1897
|39.240
|38
|Jules Dubois (Buffalo, Paris) October 31, 1894
|38.220
|39
|Henri Desgrange (Buffalo, Paris) May 11, 1893
|35.325
|40
|Frank Dodds (Cambridge University Ground) August 25, 1876
|26.508
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy