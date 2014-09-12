Exclusive: Jens Voigt's hour record Trek bike

Image 1 of 22 Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) with his Trek bike (Image credit: @Maxime Schmid) Image 2 of 22 Trek have assembled a track bike in just a matter of months for Voigt (Image credit: @Maxime Schmid) Image 3 of 22 Jens Voigt will race a XL Trek Speed Concept 9 Series for the Hour Record (Image credit: @Maxime Schmid) Image 4 of 22 Trek have created a custom paint job for the event (Image credit: @Maxime Schmid) Image 5 of 22 Trek have created a custom paint job for the event (Image credit: @Maxime Schmid) Image 6 of 22 Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) shows off his Hour Record bike (Image credit: @Maxime Schmid) Image 7 of 22 Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) shows off his Hour Record bike (Image credit: @Maxime Schmid) Image 8 of 22 XL Trek Speed Concept 9 Series will be used for the Hour Record attempt (Image credit: @Maxime Schmid) Image 9 of 22 Jens Voigt shows off his XL Trek Speed Concept 9 Series (Image credit: @Maxime Schmid) Image 10 of 22 Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) in his skinsuit (Image credit: @Maxime Schmid) Image 11 of 22 Full disc wheels, front and back (Image credit: @Maxime Schmid) Image 12 of 22 The front and rear integrated brakes were removed, and replaced with carbon filler to maintain the same surface geometry as the standard Speed Concept (Image credit: @Maxime Schmid) Image 13 of 22 A custom paint job for Voigt's Hour Record attempt bike (Image credit: @Maxime Schmid) Image 14 of 22 The top tube should provide Voigt with some added motivation (Image credit: @Maxime Schmid) Image 15 of 22 This is Trek's first attempt at breaking the Hour Record (Image credit: @Maxime Schmid) Image 16 of 22 The bike has a standard road chainline (Image credit: @Maxime Schmid) Image 17 of 22 Voigt is confident in using a full front disc wheel (Image credit: @Maxime Schmid) Image 18 of 22 Full disc wheels for Voigt's track bike (Image credit: @Maxime Schmid) Image 19 of 22 Voigt has modified his time trial position in recent months (Image credit: @Maxime Schmid) Image 20 of 22 Trek manufactured some custom rear cogs, with the help of Shimano (Image credit: @Maxime Schmid) Image 21 of 22 Trek has sourced the best components possible (Image credit: @Maxime Schmid) Image 22 of 22 Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: @Maxime Schmid)

When it comes to embarking on the hour record attempt, timing is of course of the essence but it's not just a factor imposed on the rider, in this case Jens Voigt, but also the support staff and the bike manufacturer.





"To accommodate that chain line in the back, we've also manufactured some custom rear cogs, with the help of Shimano, that are spaced out so that the chain line is optimised. We've made a few different selections of cog sizes for Jens to ensure that he has the right gearing available to him."





Photos supplied by Maxime Schmid.

Frame: Trek Speed Concept 9-series - Track

Available sizes: XL

Rear shock: NA

Fork: Trek Speed Concept

Headset: Trek Speed Concept

Stem: Trek Speed Concept

Handlebars: Bontrager UCI legal Speed Concept Basebar

Tape/grips: NA

Front brake: NA

Rear brake: NA

Brake levers: NA

Front derailleur: NA

Rear derailleur: NA

Shift levers: NA

Cassette: Cog - Custom Trek Made - 14t

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Crankset: SRM/Shimano 9000, 177.5mm

Bottom bracket: Ceramic Speed, BB90

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Wheelset: Pro Carbon Track Tubular Disc

Rims: NA

Front hub: NA

Rear hub: NA

Spokes: NA

Front tyre: Schwalbe Track

Rear tyre: Schwalbe Track

Saddle: Bontrager Team Issue TT

Seat post: Bontrager Speed Concept, 50mm setback

Bottle cages: NA

Computer: SRM PC 7

Critical measurements:

Rider's height: 1.90cm

Rider's weight: 79kg

Seat tube length, c-c: NA

Seat tube length, c-t: NA

Saddle height, from BB (c-t): 84.0cm

Tip of saddle nose to C of bars (next to stem): 63.1cm

C of front wheel to top of bars (next to stem): 51.6cm

Top tube length: 56.0cm C-C

Total bicycle weight: 8.45kg

