Exclusive: Jens Voigt's hour record Trek bike
The bike Voigt will use for the attempt
When it comes to embarking on the hour record attempt, timing is of course of the essence but it's not just a factor imposed on the rider, in this case Jens Voigt, but also the support staff and the bike manufacturer.
"To accommodate that chain line in the back, we've also manufactured some custom rear cogs, with the help of Shimano, that are spaced out so that the chain line is optimised. We've made a few different selections of cog sizes for Jens to ensure that he has the right gearing available to him."
Photos supplied by Maxime Schmid.
Frame: Trek Speed Concept 9-series - Track
Available sizes: XL
Rear shock: NA
Fork: Trek Speed Concept
Headset: Trek Speed Concept
Stem: Trek Speed Concept
Handlebars: Bontrager UCI legal Speed Concept Basebar
Tape/grips: NA
Front brake: NA
Rear brake: NA
Brake levers: NA
Front derailleur: NA
Rear derailleur: NA
Shift levers: NA
Cassette: Cog - Custom Trek Made - 14t
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Crankset: SRM/Shimano 9000, 177.5mm
Bottom bracket: Ceramic Speed, BB90
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Wheelset: Pro Carbon Track Tubular Disc
Rims: NA
Front hub: NA
Rear hub: NA
Spokes: NA
Front tyre: Schwalbe Track
Rear tyre: Schwalbe Track
Saddle: Bontrager Team Issue TT
Seat post: Bontrager Speed Concept, 50mm setback
Bottle cages: NA
Computer: SRM PC 7
Critical measurements:
Rider's height: 1.90cm
Rider's weight: 79kg
Seat tube length, c-c: NA
Seat tube length, c-t: NA
Saddle height, from BB (c-t): 84.0cm
Tip of saddle nose to C of bars (next to stem): 63.1cm
C of front wheel to top of bars (next to stem): 51.6cm
Top tube length: 56.0cm C-C
Total bicycle weight: 8.45kg
