Wiggins confirmed for RideLondon - Surrey Classic

Following his silver medal on the track at the Commonwealth Games, Bradley Wiggins returns to the road on Sunday when he lines up for Sky at the RideLondon – Surrey Classic.

Wiggins missed out on the race last year, which was established as a 1.HC category event following the success of London 2012 Olympics on the same parcours, which takes in the climb of Box Hill and finishes on the Mall in the centre of London.

"I’m really looking forward to Sunday and to being back on the road with Team Sky. I always enjoy competing in front of home fans and have great memories of riding this route at the Olympics,” Wiggins said, according to the Team Sky website.

"The support we got then was unbelievable, and it was the same again at the Tour of Britain again last year, so this promises to be a really special day."

Wiggins was not selected for Sky’s Tour de France team, and his last appearance on the road came at the national time trial championships in June, where he won gold. He subsequently raced for England in the team pursuit at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Speaking last month, Wiggins suggested that his road career could be winding down as he shifts his focus towards preparing for the team pursuit at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. Wiggins’ contract expires at the end of this season but is reported to be in talks with Sky about continuing with the team next year.

After missing the Tour, Wiggins had originally been expected to ride the Vuelta a España, but the presence of Chris Froome – who was forced to abandon the Tour through injury – appears to rule out the prospect.

“I don't think I'm doing the Vuelta any more now so I think that could be it, yeah,” Wiggins said in Glasgow, according to the Independent.

Sunday’s RideLondon Classic will also see Ian Stannard return to the Sky line-up for the first time since he fractured vertebrae in a crash at Gent-Wevelgem in March. The Englishman had enjoyed a fine start to the 2014 campaign, capped by victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, and was poised to be Sky’s leader at Paris-Roubaix.

The Sky team also includes Luke Rowe, Ian Boswell, Nathan Earle and fast man Ben Swift, who is currently in action at the Tour of Poland.



