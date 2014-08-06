First riders named for 2014 Prudential RideLondon Classic

Image 1 of 5 The third stage of the Tour de France will end at Buckingham Palace, similar to the finish of the 2013 Prudential RideLondon - Surrey Classic (Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com) Image 2 of 5 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) counts up his Amstel Gold Race wins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Mark Renshaw and Gert Steegmans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Adam Yates (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Icy cold and wet conditions selected for the heartiest riders. Ian Stannard (Sky) topped Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in a two-man sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Having hosted the Grand Départ of the Tour de France in July, Britain is set for another world class cycling event with UCI 1.1HC Prudential RideLondon Classic to take place on August 10 in the capital.

The 200km race will feature 25 teams with includes a combination of WorldTour, Pro-Continental, Continental and national teams taking part. Last year's winner Arnaud Démare won't be racing as his FDJ.fr team have decided not to sent a team for the 2014 edition of the race.

2012 world champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Mark Renshaw (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step), Sam Bennett (NetApp-Endura) will be just some of riders taking part in the event which will also mark a return to racing for former British champion Ian Stannard (Team Sky) who fractured his vertebrae after crashing at Gent-Wevelgem.

Team Sky have also announced that Ben Swift, Luke Rowe, and Australian sprinter Chris Sutton will also be joining Stannard for the race.





Teams for the 2014 RideLondon-Surrey Classic:

Team Sky

Madison Genesis

MTN - Qhubeka

Omega Pharma - Quick-Step

Rapha Condor JLT

Belkin-Pro Cycling Team

Orica GreenEDGE

NFTO

Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Cannondale

Team Raleigh

Team NetApp – Endura

BMC Racing Team

Velosure - Giordana Racing Team

Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

Team Giant-Shimano

An Post - Chain Reaction

Synergy Baku Cycling Project

Team La Pomme Marseille 13

Great Britain

Team Colombia

Team3M

Bike Aid - Ride for Help

Team Kuota

Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam