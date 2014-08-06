First riders named for 2014 Prudential RideLondon Classic
Gilbert, Renshaw, and Yates brothers confirmed for British race
Having hosted the Grand Départ of the Tour de France in July, Britain is set for another world class cycling event with UCI 1.1HC Prudential RideLondon Classic to take place on August 10 in the capital.
The 200km race will feature 25 teams with includes a combination of WorldTour, Pro-Continental, Continental and national teams taking part. Last year's winner Arnaud Démare won't be racing as his FDJ.fr team have decided not to sent a team for the 2014 edition of the race.
2012 world champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Mark Renshaw (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step), Sam Bennett (NetApp-Endura) will be just some of riders taking part in the event which will also mark a return to racing for former British champion Ian Stannard (Team Sky) who fractured his vertebrae after crashing at Gent-Wevelgem.
Team Sky have also announced that Ben Swift, Luke Rowe, and Australian sprinter Chris Sutton will also be joining Stannard for the race.
Teams for the 2014 RideLondon-Surrey Classic:
Team Sky
Madison Genesis
MTN - Qhubeka
Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
Rapha Condor JLT
Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
Orica GreenEDGE
NFTO
Wanty - Groupe Gobert
Cannondale
Team Raleigh
Team NetApp – Endura
BMC Racing Team
Velosure - Giordana Racing Team
Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
Team Giant-Shimano
An Post - Chain Reaction
Synergy Baku Cycling Project
Team La Pomme Marseille 13
Great Britain
Team Colombia
Team3M
Bike Aid - Ride for Help
Team Kuota
Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
