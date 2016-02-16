Wiggins, Cavendish, Clancy and Trott selected for Great Britain track team

Image 1 of 7 Bradley Wiggins gets ready to compete in the team pursuit (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 2 of 7 Mark Cavendish of Great Britain in action on his Men's Omnium Individual Pursuit (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 7 Laura Trott waves to the crowd (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 7 Men's omnium podium (L-R): Bryan Coquard (France), 2nd; Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark), 1st; Ed Clancy (Great Britain), 3rd (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 7 Great Britain's gold medal-winning team pursuit squad of Dani King, Joanna Rowsell and Laura Trott (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 7 Jason Kenny (England) smiles with silver (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 7 of 7 Wise words from British coach Shane Sutton to defending sprint world champion Victoria Pendleton. (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Great Britain has announced their squad for next month’s Track World Championships in London, with Bradley Wiggins, Mark Cavendish, Ed Clancy and Laura Trott among the 21-rider team. The Track World Championships take place at the London Olympic velodrome between March 2-6.

The Great Britain team’s technical director, Shane Sutton, and his coaching staff have selected eight riders for the men’s endurance team with Wiggins and Cavendish set to ride together in the Madison. The pair won gold in the event at the World Championships back in 2008. Cavendish has also been awarded with the spot in the Omnium after his strong start to the season. Clancy will undergo a fitness test this Saturday in order to prove his condition ahead of the Worlds.

Wiggins will be joined in the pursuit team by Steven Burke, Owain Doull, Andy Tennant, Jon Dibben and Chris Latham. There is also a spot for Ed Clancy. The three-time Olympic medallist has been out with a back injury but is likely to race the Scratch race in London next month. The exact five-man pursuit team for London has yet to be confirmed, with the coaching staff keen to asses the riders during the final three weeks of training.

“All the guys named will be considered over the next few weeks for the team pursuit. At this moment in time Clancy is coming back from injury and is only down to ride the scratch race but we’ll look at him for the Team Pursuit over the coming weeks,” Shane Sutton told Cyclingnews.

In the women’s endurance team Laura Trott, Joanna Rowsell and Elinor Barker all add experience. There are also places for Ciara Home, Emily Nelson and Katie Archibald.

“Katie Archibald at this moment in time has a few more weeks to show herself for the team pursuit but realistically she’s down for individual pursuit with an eye on making the team pursuit,” Sutton told Cyclingnews.

“There are six of them and we’ll cut the events up accordingly once we’ve seen where we are with Katie.”

In the men’s sprint team Matt Crampton, Phil Hindes, Jason Kenny and Callum Skinner have been selected, while Becky James, Katy Marchant and Jess Varnish have been selected for the women’s sprint team.