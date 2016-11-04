Wiggins among star names to attend Cancellara's farewell event in Gent

Image 1 of 5 Fabian Cancellara gets aero in his final Tour de France Image 2 of 5 Bradley Wiggins at the Six Day London on October 30, 2016 Image 3 of 5 Fabian Cancellara waves goodbye at the at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Fränk Schleck (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Bronze medalist Filippo Pozzato (Wilier Triestina-Southeast) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Bradley Wiggins will be among the stars present as Fabian Cancellara bids farewell to his Belgian fans at the especially-organised 'Ciao Fabian' event in Ghent next weekend.

Franck Schleck, Pippo Pozzato, and Sep Vanmarcke have also been confirmed to face Cancellara in a 2km pursuit competition on the boards of the famous 't Kuipke velodrome on a night of celebration of the 35-year-old's illustrious career.

Cancellara has officially retired as a professional racer and, though he rode the Japan Cup criterium last month, he ended things on a perfect note with a gold medal in the Olympic Games in Rio.

He comes from Switzerland but has built up a huge fanbase in the Flanders region of Belgium thanks to his performances in the spring Classics. He is a three-time winner of the Tour of Flanders and E3-Harelbeke, and has also won Paris-Roubaix, across the French border, on three occasions.

That popularity is reflected in the fact that the 6,200 tickets available for the event have all sold out.

"Fabian, the present riders, and all the guests, will look back at Fabian's brilliant career," read a press release from the 'Ciao Fabian' organisers. "Expect a mix of goosebumps, moments in pictures, conversations, music, and a few surprises."

The event takes place on November 12, three days ahead of the start of the Ghent Six.