Video: Shayne Bannan talks about the GreenEdge team

Shayne Bannan posses in front of the Greenedge Cycling van. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

The Australian GreenEdge team is still under construction but management from the team is visiting the Giro d'Italia to allow several VIP and Australia media to get a taste for European grand tour racing. Directeur sportif Neil Stephens and Matt White were also spotted at the Giro d'Italia.



General Manager Shayne Bannan gave Cyclingnews an update on how the construction of the team is progressing. The Australian team will officially open their European headquarters in Varese on Monday and also present the Scott bikes the team will use in 2012.



Bannan played down the idea that the GreenEdge management was busy negotiating riders for 2012 even if several key Australian riders have apparently already agreed to join the team for 2012.